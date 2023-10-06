Highlights Leeds United is expected to be a strong contender for promotion this season and remains unbeaten in home games, making them favorites against Bristol City.

Illan Meslier is the team's talented goalkeeper and is likely to retain his position, despite a recent lackluster performance against Southampton.

Leeds' defensive partnership of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk has been impressive, with both players demonstrating quality on the ball and strong aerial ability.

Leeds United host Bristol City on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road, with both sides achieving a victory in midweek.

The Whites had been unbeaten in six games prior to the recent loss to Southampton but got back to winning ways against QPR on Wednesday, in another fixture at home.

Leeds are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

Leeds are unbeaten in their home games so far, and won in their previous fixtures with an impressive 3-0 victory over Watford in their last game on their own turf before making it back-to-back wins against Gareth Ainsworth's side.

A win could cement Leeds' place further in the play-offs, and here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of his fifth league win as manager of Leeds as he looks to take three points off Nigel Pearson's side. Could he make some changes from the midweek win?

GK: Illan Meslier

This has remained an unchanged position all season in the league for Farke. Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options, but the current number-one is their most talented option, in the form of the 23-year-old.

When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season. Meslier was not at his best against Southampton but four clean sheets prior to that and another since means it would be nonsensical without an injury issue forcing Farke into turning to his deputy, Karl Darlow.

RB: Luke Ayling

Djed Spence is injured until after the international break, Jamie Shackleton is out with a shoulder injury, leaving Ayling as the primary player to be deployed at right-back once again. Although, we are seeing signs of decline in the 32-year-old, his leadership and experience remain vital.

Ayling is also playing against a former club, where he will be hoping to impress even further. Generally speaking, he has performed well in games against the Robins down the years. Even if Shackleton remained in contention, it would not be a surprise for Farke to stick with Leeds' vice-captain in this case.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' starting right-sided centre-back and was an unused substitute at St. Mary's. However, he made his return to action, to keep that balance between a right and left-footer at the heart of Leeds' defence, and kept a clean sheet in the process.

Farke will still wish to lean on the leadership of one of Ayling or Liam Cooper, but he also should not want to disrupt what has been a blossoming partnership at the heart of Leeds' defence. He has more quality on the ball than Cooper and Charlie Cresswell and is still excellent aerially, too.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Another with more quality on the ball than all of Leeds' defensive options is Struijk and he has been one of Leeds' most imperious and consistent players in the back line so far this term, and rightfully should retain his place. The Southampton game was one where only a handful of players came out with any credit, including the Dutchman, who was again excellent against QPR.

Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further when fit. He has been excellent so far this season, and also captained the side on occasion as well, proving he is a growing influence within the Leeds first-team dressing room for Farke, even at the age of just 24.

LB: Sam Byram

Farke revealed that Byram is a late call in what would be his third game in a week, but he should start if fit. The 30-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust in his system from their time spent at Norwich together; however, Byram is also being protected somewhat by the German as builds up his fitness after many years of injury issues.

Shackleton is out and both Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are not ready to play yet, meaning Farke is lacking left-back options. His return to Elland Road has been a successful one so far, linking up well with his winger and offering fantastic ball progression down the left-hand side for Leeds. His experience is showing his quality, and he should retain his spot if passed fit enough. Without him, Leo Hjelde or a midfielder may have to used at full-back.

CM: Archie Gray

The 17-year-old has looked mature beyond his years in his first competitive games as a professional, and has been almost ever-present so far in the league as part of Farke's double-pivot. Gray has been rested for a few games but was back to his best against QPR in midweek, meaning he should keep his spot in the team.

Big things are expected of Gray and you can expect the teenager to keep his spot ahead of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara in the meantime, but resting him to avoid fatigue will be a major part of helping to protect him from injury and keep him sharp. His actions looked far smoother in his recent outing.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds' player of the month for August has been outstanding so far. Ampadu should keep his place for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray, Kamara, or Gruev at the base of midfield. Although, he is a player to have played every game so far for Leeds in league and cup and may need a rest soon.

The 23-year-old was outstanding once more against QPR and picked up the Player of the Match award. He will be tasked with picking up the pieces in transition and also instigating attacks from deep. Farke admitted he had been carrying a knock recently but he is a fundamental cog in his team.

RW: Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman sustained an injury at the beginning of the season, but when fit, is currently Leeds' best winger on either flank. He played against Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall and impressed, but had to replace Willy Gnonto from the bench against Hull City. The winner against QPR was further evidence of his class.

With the Italian injured, many of Leeds' other wingers have the quality to displace him, but none are as good as Summerville, who was excellent from the bench in the Hull game and has started the last three games now. He has been one of Leeds' best performers and biggest threats when fit, too, and deservedly got his goal in midweek.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe is already well off the mark thanks to goals against Ipswich Town, Millwall, and Watford making it four in seven games in a Leeds shirt. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep, which is where Farke passionately explained he would be deployed.

Piroe will operate as the second-striker at Elland Road, but he has not been afforded space to play and attack the box in those games so far. He will hope there are more chances in a game like this despite struggling to be involved actively in the game against QPR last time out. He will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings whist his partnership with Leeds' main centre-forward develops.

LW: Jaidon Anthony

Dan James has been Farke's go-to in Gnonto's absence, but he is not short of quality wingers in his squad. The depth of options means he can afford to rotate and give Anthony a chance from the start again. The AFC Bournemouth loanee received his full debut and played well in the QPR clash, and also scored from the bench in the win over Watford.

Anthony is being described as 50/50 for the game, after rolling his ankle, but the issue is said to be minor and looked better on the Friday before the game. We assume he will be fit but it could force Farke's hand to freshen things up and return to James. He would be harsh to drop Anthony if he is fit enough, though. The 23-year-old has performed well at this level previously and is proving to be a great addition already.

CF: Georginio Rutter

Rutter is not perfectly suited to playing as a lone striker, but Leeds and Farke have shown signs of developing him there with Piroe in just behind the Frenchman and he is making the position his own. Farke has remained short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Bamford but there is no reason to put the 30-year-old back in, even if he is now another option at his disposal and performing well from the bench.

Rutter's skillset suits a wide berth more than as a centre-forward, though. He could operate out wide with Bamford in attack, should Anthony fail a late fitness check; but Farke evidently wishes to develop Piroe and Rutter as a pairing and the latest fixture provides yet another opportunity for both to impress in tandem as they have done in previous fixtures. Rutter's carrying ability and agility in tight spaces provide the former with space to explore.