Highlights Jaidon Anthony has joined Leeds as their final summer recruit, with high expectations due to his previous promotion credentials.

Anthony's playing time in the Premier League may have been limited if he had stayed at the Vitality Stadium.

Anthony is determined to prove his capabilities and help Leeds push for another promotion.

Jaidon Anthony became Leeds' final recruit of the summer transfer window in the twilight of deadline day, moving to Elland Road as part of the deal that saw Luis Sinisterra head the other way.

Much will be expected of Anthony, who has prior promotion credentials with Bournemouth in a season where he weighed in with eight goals and seven assists, emerging among the Championship's most threatening wide players.

But, akin to a number of players who contributed heavily to their promotion in the 2021/22 campaign, regular action in the Premier League has been much harder to come by.

Anthony had started eleven matches last time out as the Cherries secured survival, and while two league starts already under Andoni Iraola was hardly representative of a peripheral or surplus player, the arrival of Sinisterra himself and the promising early-season displays from ex-Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo appear to have pushed him down the pecking order somewhat.

It is also worth noting that, in the two games that he had started for Bournemouth against West Ham United and Liverpool respectively, he was hauled off around the hour mark.

Those circumstances are not ideal for a player very much approaching a crucial juncture in his career in the wake of a slow time of it in the previous season, and he will be keen to remind everyone just what he is capable of in West Yorkshire.

His comments upon signing for the club have already won many of supporters, with Anthony giving a clear insight as to what he wishes to achieve this term.

What has Jaidon Anthony said after signing for Leeds United from Bournemouth?

Speaking to club media following Leeds' 0-0 draw with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday - which Anthony was unavailable for - he explained: "Really excited, obviously it's all happened really quickly but I'm buzzing to get in and around the group and hopefully help the team.

"Obviously the year before last we (Bournemouth) got promoted from this division and I played a lot of games in it and yeah, I know it's a really tough league and really physical and demanding.

"It's really exciting to come back and try and help push for another promotion."

Anthony also cited the year's worth of experience that he has obtained in the top-flight as being crucial towards his progression, adding: "I feel like I've been getting better every year and last year it was a big step-up and I managed to play a lot of games.

"Hopefully I can use that here."

"Obviously the goal is to get promoted, play as many games as possible, help the team and really be a big part of the success," Anthony stated when quizzed upon his direct ambitions for the season.

Can Leeds United really get promoted?

In all honesty, Leeds have embarked upon a pretty disappointing return to life in the Championship to date, and the sole victory that they have claimed from their opening five encounters is not a reflection of a team that will escape the division come the end of the campaign.

But, this league more than any other is very much a marathon and not a sprint, so while it can be easy to discount Leeds already, the bigger picture must be kept in mind, too.

In the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Crysensio Summerville and now Anthony, Leeds boast some of the division's finest attacking talent at their disposal, while the backline should be formidable when it clicks and the double-pivot of Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu have been excellent in directing their side's ability to dominate matches.

All of this talent is, of course, managed by second-tier promotion extraordinaire Daniel Farke, who previously guided Norwich City out of the league on two successive occasions.

He knows just how to get out of this league and he has the playing squad to do exactly that too, but it really will need to come together sooner rather than later in order to keep supporters onside and avoid playing catch-up as the season goes on.