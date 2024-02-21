Highlights Jaidon Anthony has struggled to make an impact with only two goals and one assist during his time at Leeds United.

Other wingers like Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are currently performing well, limiting Anthony's game time.

With Dan James returning and thriving, Anthony may find himself on the bench for the remainder of the season.

Jaidon Anthony looked set to be a valuable squad option for Leeds United when he arrived at Elland Road from AFC Bournemouth back in the summer.

However, it was unclear how much game time he was going to get in West Yorkshire.

Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra (the latter part of the agreement to bring Anthony to Elland Road) may have moved to Everton and Bournemouth on loan, but they still had and have some excellent wing options.

Related Leeds United: Jesse Marsch issues Archie Gray claim and promotion prediction Jesse Marsch has given his verdict on Leeds United's pursuit of Premier League promotion

Crysencio Summerville looked set to be given a real chance to shine at this level, Willy Gnonto stayed despite plenty of speculation about his future and Dan James looked to be an excellent asset to have in the Championship.

Despite this, Anthony, as a previous promotion-winner, would have backed himself to make his mark this term in the Whites' quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Jaidon Anthony's time at Leeds United

Unfortunately for him, he hasn't been able to make that much of an impact, scoring just twice and registering just one assist in all competitions during his time at Elland Road.

Jaidon Anthony's involvement at Leeds United - as of 20/02/24 Starts 6 Subs 20 Unused substitute 4 Out of the matchday squad 3 Total number of appearances 26

Although he has spent much of the season coming off the bench, something that probably hasn't helped the winger to get into a rhythm, he will be disappointed by his lack of goalscoring contributions during the 2023/24 campaign, with his only league goal coming against Watford.

The other goal did help Leeds to stay in the FA Cup, with that strike coming in a 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle, but he hasn't been as effective in the final third as he'd have hoped.

And considering how well other wingers have done under Daniel Farke, either throughout the season or recently, Anthony may continue to find his game time limited between now and the end of the season.

Other Leeds United wingers may limit Jaidon Anthony's game time

Gnonto (pictured above) wasn't enjoying a very productive campaign and had to be a substitute on many occasions, but he has found a rhythm now and is richly benefitting from all the game time he's getting at this point.

Registering five goals in his last five competitive appearances in February, the Italian has done an exceptional job and he was unlucky not to score against Rotherham United, coming close against Leam Richardson's side on a couple of occasions and performing very well against the Millers on the right-hand side.

The 20-year-old is still young at this point and with that in mind, he's probably more likely to start than Anthony, who is set to return to the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season.

Summerville, meanwhile, has also been excellent recently. But he has been a real asset throughout the campaign, registering 16 goals and nine assists in 32 competitive appearances.

Related Plymouth Argyle: The feeling will be mutual as Ian Foster makes Leeds United statement Foster claims Plymouth glad to see the back of Leeds, but Leeds will feel the same

And unsurprisingly, James has also stepped up to the plate following the Whites' relegation, thriving at this level once again.

Having recorded 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, he will be glad to be back in action after spending time on the sidelines, which opened the door for Gnonto's aforementioned run of form.

And with the Welshman returning to fitness this month, that will only reduce Anthony's game time further.

The latter needs to be prepared to spend much of the remainder of the campaign on the bench at this point, because regular starts in the next couple of months don't seem likely.