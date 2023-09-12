Jaidon Anthony became Leeds United's final recruit of the summer transfer window at the 11th hour of deadline day, moving from AFC Bournemouth as part of the deal that saw Luis Sinisterra head in the other direction.

Sinisterra's boots are big ones to fill for Anthony, but he has previous promotion credentials with Bournemouth in a season where he weighed in with eight goals and seven assists.

Leeds are well stocked out wide, with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, and Dan James on their books; however, Anthony should be among the Championship's most threatening wide players, too.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Despite contributing heavily to their promotion in the 2021/22 campaign, regular action in the Premier League has been much harder to come by for Anthony with the Cherries.

Anthony had started eleven matches last time out as Bournemouth secured survival, and while two league starts already under Andoni Iraola was hardly indicative of a peripheral player, he should be afforded more game time with the West Yorkshire outfit.

His Championship record reads as eight goals and seven assists in 50 games, contributing to a goal roughly every three games in the second tier for the Cherries.

Latest Leeds United and Jaidon Anthony news

With that in mind, here, we take a look at all the latest since Anthony's move to Leeds from Bournemouth.

Jaidon Anthony's first words after joining Leeds

Speaking to LUTV following his move from Bournemouth, Anthony explained his delight at the move going through, he said: "Really excited, obviously it's all happened really quickly but I'm buzzing to get in and around the group and hopefully help the team. Obviously the year before last we (Bournemouth) got promoted from this division and I played a lot of games in it and yeah, I know it's a really tough league and really physical and demanding.

"It's really exciting to come back and try and help push for another promotion. I feel like I've been getting better every year and last year it was a big step-up and I managed to play a lot of games.

"Hopefully I can use that here.Obviously the goal is to get promoted, play as many games as possible, help the team and really be a big part of the success."

Daniel Farke speaks about Sinisterra and Anthony situation

Farke said: "I am always open and honest. I have praised Luis since I arrived. He can be outstanding and dominant at this level.

"If I said I was happy he left nobody would believe me. We spoke about his contract being complicated, I won't go into details. Tough reality. We have to accept he went this way."

Farke then went on to discuss Anthony, who has arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth. He added: "You can feel sorry for yourself, but no, we found a perfect replacement. With Jaidon Anthony we found the best possible option. Proven in the Championship. Started games in the Premier League. Brilliant lad. Desperate to be here. Still an age he can improve from."

Jaidon Anthony "buzzing" to join Leeds

Anthony took to social media platforms Twitter and Instagram to reveal his thoughts on the Elland Road switch, he said: "Buzzing to be at this great club, can’t wait to get started. Marching on Together."

When could Jaidon Anthony make his Leeds debut?

Anthony didn't feature for Leeds last time out in their 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, having arrived so close to the transfer deadline.

However, the international break has offered him ample time to settle into his new surroundings and, likely, train with the first-team.

Leeds are back in action on Sunday lunchtime when they head to Millwall live on Sky Sports. Unless there's been an injury across the international break, you'd expect a potential debut to come at the Den.

What squad number will Jaidon Anthony wear at Leeds?

Anthony has taken the vacant No.12 shirt at Elland Road.

That number was last worn by Tyler Adams at Elland Road, prior to his move to, coincidently, Bournemouth.