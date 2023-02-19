Jaheim Headley has taken to Instagram to thank Huddersfield Town’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s showdown with Birmingham City.

The Terriers made the perfect start to Neil Warnock’s second stint in charge of the club as they secured a 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

Headley produced a game-defining moment in the second-half of this fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Birmingham opened the scoring in the sixth minute as Troy Deeney converted from close range.

Huddersfield responded well to this setback as Etienne Camara’s effort struck the woodwork before Joseph Hungbo levelled proceedings in spectacular fashion.

Hungbo curled an effort into the top corner after receiving the ball from Headley.

Following the break, Deeney was denied his second goal of the afternoon as his strike hit the post.

Headley then gave Huddersfield the lead by slotting past John Ruddy.

This turned out to be the winning goal for the Terriers as Birmingham were unable to level proceedings in the closing stages.

As a result of this victory, Huddersfield moved up to 22nd in the Championship standings and are now just two points behind Rotherham United.

After his side’s win, Headley opted to reflect on this clash on Instagram.

The defender posted: “3 huge points today.

“What a home debut, goal & assist.

“Fans were amazing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JH (@jaheim.headley)

The Verdict

This could prove to be a significant result for the Terriers in their quest to achieve survival.

Having turned to Warnock for inspiration, Huddersfield were under no illusion about how important it was to make an immediate impact with the 74-year-old at the helm.

Headley stepped up to the mark for his side by producing an incredibly encouraging performance yesterday in his wing-back role.

As well as being directly involved in both of Huddersfield’s goals, Headley also made two tackles and one clearance in this fixture as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.79.

With Huddersfield set to take on Burnley next weekend, the 21-year-old will be determined to build upon his performance against the Blues by producing another eye-catching display at Turf Moor.

