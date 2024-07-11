Highlights Hull City's star winger Jaden Philogene is in high demand, with Aston Villa reportedly leading the race for his return.

Villa have a buyback clause for Philogene, but Hull has triggered a 'matching rights' clause, complicating the transfer.

Philogene's future remains uncertain as he joins Hull's pre-season training camp, potentially giving fans hope he stays.

Most of the talk surrounding Hull City so far this summer has been around the potential whereabouts of their star winger, Jaden Philogene.

Philogene, alongside Jacob Greaves, is unquestionably the highest-valued asset currently on the books at the MKM Stadium given his performances last campaign under Liam Rosenior, as well as the potential the winger can achieve in the years to come.

It was a shock to many at the time when Hull were able to prize the winger away from Aston Villa for a reported £5m last September, but his performances in Black and Amber have proved exactly why the 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after talents in the Championship.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City Championship Stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.69 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.04

With new boss Tim Walter at the helm now, a summer of turnover is expected in East Yorkshire, which looks set to involve the England youth international. So, with that in mind, Football League World brings you up to date with the latest in the winger's ongoing transfer saga.

Aston Villa make late swoop for Jaden Philogene

Despite recent links to the likes of Ipswich Town and Everton, who had both reportedly submitted bids in the region of £18m and £16m respectively, Philogene's former side are the team said to be in "pole position" to acquire his services.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim that the West Midlands outfit have hijacked the deals placed by their Premier League rivals in a bid to bring the winger back to Villa Park, just a year after departing on a permanent basis.

The B6 club were known to have a £15m buyback clause on their academy graduate, which would only activate if they and Hull were in the same division. However, certain conditions mean that Unai Emery's side have triggered a 'matching rights' clause in their deal with the Tigers, with this report stating that the Villans have up to three days to match any previous bid.

Furthermore, an update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, on Wednesday afternoon added to the details of the aforementioned 'matching rights' clause, by stating that Villa will also pay 30% less than the £18m offered by any other side due to a sell-on clause which was inserted in last year's deal.

Romano also states that Emery sees Philogene as a part of the squad for next season as Villa prepare for their first UEFA Champions League / European Cup venture since 1983.

Before his departure to Hull, Philogene made just six appearances for Villa's first team, as well as spending time out on loan with Cardiff City and Stoke City.

Potential plot-twist in Jaden Philogene transfer saga

Despite all the talk regarding the wide man's potential pending exit, there has been somewhat of a plot-twist in this ongoing transfer tussle between Hull and the top-flight trio.

Walter's men embarked on a pre-season training camp at the Turkish FA's headquarters in Riva on Wednesday morning, with Philogene, like Greaves - who is believed to have completed a medical at Portman Road - were said to not be flying out from Humberside Airport with the rest of the squad amid the ongoing exit talk.

However, a fresh update from Barry Cooper of Hull Live on Thursday morning states that Philogene has linked up with the rest of his teammates as the Tigers continue to ramp up preparations for the first game of the season against Bristol City next month.

It remains to be seen what happens from here on in, but another development from the same publication could give Tigers fans the faintest glimmer of hope that last season's top scorer, with 12, could be kept at all costs.

That's because Hull Live understand that City are increasingly keen on the prospect of retaining their star performer if a deal cannot be swiftly agreed with one of the aforementioned clubs, in a saga which has dragged on for quite some time.

Jaden Philogene's current deal with Hull City

The aforementioned report from Football Insider also claimed that Villa have offered their former academy graduate a "huge contract" to lure him back to B6.

After making the move to Hull last season, Philogene signed a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth, with the winger's estimated weekly salary, according to Capology figures, £9,000 per week - approximately £2,100 more than he was earning whilst on loan at the Cardiff City Stadium and Bet365 Stadium.

Based off Hull's overall estimated payroll, that makes the man with 80 Championship career appearances to his name so far, the seventh-highest earner under Acun Ilicali, with the likes of Sean McLoughlin, Regan Slater and Alfie Jones all said to be on greater pay packets than the star winger.

Again, the ins and outs of Villa's supposed lucrative deal are yet to be made public, but it could be a potential head turner, which is a scenario all connected with Hull will be hoping to avoid.