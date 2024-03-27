Highlights Crystal Palace monitoring & praising Jaden Philogene's standout performances for Hull City this season.

Philogene's stats impressive with eight goals and six assists in 23 appearances for Hull in Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur also interested in Philogene, but move to Crystal Palace could offer more game time.

Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Jaden Philogene from Hull City.

According to London News Online, the Eagles are monitoring the forward’s performances in the Championship.

The 22-year-old has earned a lot of praise for his performances this campaign, playing a key role in Hull’s play-off push.

Jaden Philogene 2023-24 stats - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.36 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.28 Shots 4.01 Assists 0.27 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.23 npxG +xAG 0.50 Shot-creating actions 4.37

Philogene has contributed eight goals and six assists in the league from 23 appearances, with the Tigers seventh in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the former Aston Villa player.

Carlton Palmer gives “exceptional” Jaden Philogene verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that Philogene was right to bet on himself by moving from Villa to Hull last summer.

He has praised the player’s performances this season, and expects him to be playing in the top flight next year.

“Crystal Palace are the latest club to have joined Spurs in the race to sign all-star Jaden Philogene,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s had a great season, he’s registered eight goals and six assists in 23 appearances after arriving from Aston Villa for a reported £5 million in the 2023 summer transfer window.

“This could be an interesting one because I believe Aston Villa have a buy-back at £10 million.

“Other clubs in the Premier League are interested in him.

“They’re vying for a play-off place at the moment, it’s tight in that league.

“Of course, what Jaden wanted to do when he left Aston Villa because he wasn’t getting the opportunity, he wanted first team football.

“He has done that and he’s been exceptional.

“Dougie Freedman has been very good with his recruitment at Crystal Palace, and he would probably have more of a chance if he went to Crystal Palace at playing because they’re giving the young players an opportunity there.

“I think should Hull not get promoted via the play-offs, they might not yet be in the play-offs, they’re in a great position at the moment challenging to be in the play-offs, they’re currently sat in seventh place on 58 points with a game in hand.

“Liam Rosenior has done a magnificent job with Hull City this season.

“But I think Jaden is destined to play at the highest level, he did the right thing in moving to get game time and now what he doesn’t want to do is move and not play.

“I think it could be interesting in the summer, if Hull get a big offer for him I’m sure we will be seeing Jaden playing his football at a higher level.”

Hull City's run-in

Hull City are three points adrift of the play-off places as the league prepares to return to action this Friday with a full slate of fixtures.

The Tigers have a game in hand on their rivals, with nine still to go before the campaign draws to a close.

Their run-in includes key fixtures against the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

Next up for Hull is a home game against Stoke City on 29 March.

Philogene reaping the rewards of regular game time

Philogene could have stayed at Villa last summer and remained a fringe player in Unai Emery’s side, but he backed himself and took the drop to the Championship for more game time.

This has worked out excellently and his stock has never been higher.

A move to Palace could be the smarter move than going to Spurs at this stage of his career, as game time will be easier to come by at Selhurst Park, especially given the club’s track record of using younger players.

Tottenham’s record hasn’t been as great in recent years, with several Championship stars having struggled with their switch to north London, such as Djed Spence, Jack Clarke and Joe Rodon.