This summer proves to be a hectic one as far as Hull City are concerned, with plenty of change expected across pre-season in East Yorkshire.

Tim Walter's first pre-season in the English game is imminent, and there is a lot of work for the 48-year-old German to do over the course of the coming weeks when it comes to moulding his strongest possible starting XI that will eventually take to the field at the MKM Stadium against Bristol City on 10th August.

Although a number of high-profile loanees - including the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Liam Delap - returned to their parent clubs at the conclusion of last season after a seventh-place finish, this City squad - as thin as it may be at this moment in time - still possesses an abundance of individual talent that has caught the eye of Premier League and European sides.

Hull City ace linked with shock Barcelona move

One man who falls into said category is Jaden Philogene, who enjoyed a fruitful first season in HU3 after moving from Aston Villa last August.

At varying points across the previous 10 months, the former Cardiff City and Stoke City loanee has been touted with potential moves to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace after bursts of fine form in Black and Amber.

However, on Tuesday, news broke from Spanish news outfit Revelo, linking the 22-year-old with a potential shock move to Spanish and European giants, FC Barcelona.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City Championship Stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.69 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.04

The report claims that Philogene has been lined up as a 'plan B' as they are unable to afford the €58m price tag for their prime target - Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams.

Meanwhile, the publication go on to reveal that talks between the Catalan outfit and Hull are already underway over the possibility of a loan to buy deal, which aids Barca's financial position relating to La Liga regulations.

But, any potential permanent deal could prove complicated depending on City's performance next season, as Aston Villa still hold a £15m buyback clause that only activates if the Tigers end their exile from the Premier League.

This also comes months after chairman Acun Ilicali claimed the club wouldn't entertain selling one of their prized assets for a fee in the region of £30m.

Ipswich Town join West Ham, Southampton in race for Jaden Philogene

Last week, it was revealed by TEAMtalk that both West Ham United and newly-promoted Southampton had joined the race to acquire Philogene's services ahead of the new season.

However, it has since been revealed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on his 'Here We Go' podcast that fellow top-flight newcomers Ipswich Town have also set their sights on the winger, having also been linked with City defender Jacob Greaves.

Romano was also quick to reference Villa's buyback clause which could see a potential return to Villa Park over the course of time, before highlighting Kieran McKenna's interest in the England U21 international.

He said: "There is also interest from several Premier League clubs, especially from West Ham and Ipswich Town. These two clubs have already reached out to the player's side to understand the conditions of the deal in this case.

"Remember that the player, in the future, will have a possibility to return to Aston Villa. Villa have a matching clause into the contract of Philogene, so they have the possibility in the future to bring the player back.

"Let's see what's going to happen in terms of negotiations, but for sure, it's going to be one to watch in the next few weeks," he concluded.

As the Italian says, it's definitely going to be an interesting transfer saga that will only heighten given Barcelona's interest in the wide man, and if he does depart the MKM Stadium after just one season, Hull must do all they can to push for the highest possible value to aid Walter's summer rebuild.