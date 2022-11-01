Jaden Philogene-Bidace at Cardiff City: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Jaden Philogene-Bidace showed a lot of promise on loan at Stoke City in second half of last season, and therefore there would have been a lot of excitement when the 20-year-old pitched up in the Welsh capital on a season-long loan.

It has been something of a turbulent start to the season at Cardiff City, with Steve Morison, the manager who brought Philogene-Bidace to the club, being promptly dismissed and not yet replaced with Mark Hudson being allowed an extended stint in temporary charge, seemingly auditioning for the job on a full time basis.

Here, we have taken a look at the versatile forward’s start to life with the Bluebirds in our latest hat-trick piece…

How has it gone so far?

The player and his parent club are probably a little disappointed to have only started five league games so far, making 12 appearances in the Championship in total, with alternative options in wide areas, players on permanent contracts, typically being preferred to the 20-year-old.

Philogene-Bidace has already doubled his goal tally from his time with the Potters, finding the net twice including an incredibly neat finish to score the only goal of the game against Rotherham United on Saturday, but it has been a continuation of the promise he showed rather than an upturn in his importance to the squad.

The 20-year-old is averaging 0.28 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes in the Championship this season, as per Wyscout, where last term he was at 0.26 xG per 90.

His shot volume has been very similar to reach those values too, averaging 2.53 shots per 90 minutes for the Potters and 2.52 per 90 for the Bluebirds so far.

Looking at expected assists (xA) there has been a drop-off, registering 0.12 xA per 90 for Stoke in the second tier compared to 0.03 xA so far for Cardiff.

What issues does he face?

Competition for places and clear attempts from the club to integrate players from the youth setup into the first team.

The likes of Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill demonstrated their potential in flashes last season and are more likely to make Cardiff money in future sell-on value, than a Premier League loanee like Philogene-Bidace.

That situation combined with what is a very bloated attacking contingent has made things difficult for Philogene-Bidace, but his heroics at the weekend would have definitely struck the right note with Mark Hudson.

What’s next?

Next up Philogene-Bidace will be targeting taking Sheyi Ojo’s spot in the starting line-up.

On Wednesday evening the Bluebirds host Watford with Callum Robinson set to come back into the fold after serving a one-match suspension, the versatile Callum O’Dowda will likely keep his place in the side, with Philogene-Bidace, Mark Harris and Ojo vying for two starting berths.

Ojo has chipped in with just one goal contribution in 17 second tier appearances and should make way for Philogene-Bidace, but Hudson may prefer to utilise him as an impact substitute.

Aston Villa will be keeping a close eye on the situation ahead of January with consistent starts being the preferred course of action for his development.