Highlights Hull City's Jaden Philogene, who scored a stunning goal against Rotherham, has become a key player for the team.

Philogene's statistics this season highlight his impact, with 7 goals and 5 assists in 17 appearances.

Aston Villa have a buy-back clause for Philogene, but Hull are confident they can keep him unless certain conditions are met.

Hull City consolidated their place in the Championship play-off chase by fighting back to beat bottom side Rotherham United on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers had fallen behind early on thanks to Christ Tiehi's early opener, but a moment of magic from Jaden Philogene got them level as the former Aston Villa man produced an audacious rabona, which took a deflection off Millers' defender Cameron Humphreys on its way in. That kickstarted the comeback, with Noah Ohio scoring the winner a matter of minutes later.

The highly-rated forward has just returned from a two-month spell on the sideline with a knee injury, but scored on his return against Millwall at the start of the month - his seventh strike in now 17 games for Liam Rosenior's side.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City statistics this season

Philogene's move from Villa Park to the MKM Stadium has been nothing short of a success, with the 22-year-old becoming a key cog in the Tigers' attack.

Having already had loan spells in the Championship with Stoke City and Cardiff City, the England U21 international had experience of the division, and he is repaying the faith shown in him by Rosenior and delivering on the big stage.

While his most recent attempt has not been credited to him, there is no doubt about the influence and quality Philogene brings to the side. His pace and directness rank among the highest in the division, as proved by his statistics.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City statistics this season as per FotMob Appearances 17 Goals 7 Assists 5 Chances created 33 Successful dribbles 50 Touches 1013 Fouls won 43 Touches in opposition box 117

This season has seen the winger go up a level, and he has proved pivotal to The Tigers' push towards the play-off places.

Keeping him fit and managing his minutes after just coming back from injury will be crucial if Hull are to maintain their ambitions of a return to the Premier League this season.

Aston Villa's buy-back clause for Jaden Philogene

Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler has reiterated the club's agreement with Aston Villa over the terms of Philogene's £5m move last summer.

The eye-catching form of the 22-year-old this season has seen him called up to the England Under-21 squad and receive no shortage of plaudits for his mesmerising displays, but City fans have been growing increasingly concerned about the prospects of losing their star man, despite Kesler outlining the situation back in September.

Kesler, speaking at the 1904 Club's live podcast event hosted by Hull Live, reaffirmed the situation that Villa could only attempt to sign Philogene if certain circumstances fall into place. For example, the Birmingham outfit would have to match any other bids submitted from rival clubs. Villa's buy-back fee stands at £15m, but if another club were to offer £20m, then City would be able to accept that unless Villa matched it.

"He's not their player, he's a Hull City player for sure, that I can tell you for sure," Kesler said.

"They still have to agree with the player and they still have to match, and this is very important, they still have to match if we receive another offer. I think when the time comes, it would be a hefty deal for Villa to get him back, but they're our friends, so I'm not saying anything that I shouldn't be saying here."

City's vice-chairman also confirmed that the buy-back offer stands for the duration of Philogene's contract, which has two more years to run this summer, with the club holding the option of a further 12 months.

With hindsight, such an affordable buy-back proved to be a smart move from Aston Villa given Philogene's rapid trajectory, but with the likes of Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins, Jacob Ramsay and the recent addition of Middlesbrough striker Morgan Rogers, it may be some time before the Hull man is potentially reunited with his former club.

Nevertheless, it could be quite a sting for Hull to lose a player for a relatively standard Championship fee when he's pulling up trees in the second-tier with moments of sheer brilliance, as we saw against Rotherham.

He is potentially worth so much more and, on this evidence alone, teams would be willing to pay.