Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in League One to 23 games tonight when they host Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

The Owls will enter this clash full of confidence following their recent victories over Peterborough United and Portsmouth.

After sealing all three points in their showdown with Posh earlier this month, Wednesday managed to replicate this feat in their meeting with Portsmouth as Josh Windass scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the first-half of this fixture.

Currently top of the League One standings, the Owls will extend their advantage over their nearest challengers Plymouth Argyle to six points if they beat Bolton.

Ahead of this evening's fixture, we have decided to take a look at how Wednesday could line up against Ian Evatt's side.

Check out our predicted XI below...

Having deployed the 3-5-2 formation against Portsmouth, Owls boss Darren Moore may opt to stick with this system for tonight's clash.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson managed to claim his 10th league clean-sheet of the season at Fratton Park last weekend and will be looking to produce another assured display tonight.

With Dominic Iorfa set to miss this fixture after being dismissed in Wednesday's meeting with the Owls, Liam Palmer is expected to fill in at centre-back alongside Akin Famewo and Aden Flint.

Palmer's switch to centre-back will provide Jack Hunt with the opportunity to showcase his ability in the right wing-back position.

On the other side of the pitch, Jaden Brown is likely to lose his place in the club's starting eleven to Marvin Johnson.

Johnson has been unavailable for selection for the last three league games due to suspension.

Before serving this ban, Johnson managed to provide seven direct goal contributions in the third-tier for the Owls.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.85 at this level, the 32-year-old will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Bolton.

Moore will be unable to turn to George Byers for inspiration tonight as the midfielder sustained an issue with his hamstring last weekend.

In the absence of Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru may be given the nod to feature in the heart of midfield alongside Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks.

Michael Smith meanwhile is set to play in a two-striker formation alongside Windass.

Smith provided his 18th direct goal contribution of the season against Pompey and will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this tally this evening.