Jaden Brown makes bold claim Sheffield Wednesday title claim ahead of Cheltenham clash

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jaden Brown has admitted that he believes that his side possess the quality needed to win the League One title this season.

The Owls have made a mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign and are currently nine points adrift of Plymouth Argyle who lead the way in the third-tier.

After securing a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers earlier this month, Wednesday’s progress in League One has been hindered by their inability to build upon this particular performance.

Having been forced to settle for a point in their clashes with AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United and Lincoln City, the Owls will be determined to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Cheltenham Town.

Currently ninth in the third-tier standings, Wednesday could move above Milton Keynes Dons and Burton Albion in the table if they beat the Robins at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Ahead of this particular clash, Brown has revealed that he believes that the Owls possess the credentials needed to win the League One title in 2022.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about his side, the defender said: “We want to win the league and we have the ability to win the league.

“We have had a few conversations as a team to be more ruthless.

“These conversations are completely formal.

“We have got a good dressing room.

“Baz [Barry Bannan] will go around and say his piece and then others will go around and say their piece.”

The Verdict

Whilst there is still plenty of football left to be played this season, Wednesday will need to step up their performance levels if they are to emerge as legitimate contenders for the title.

Brown will be hoping to become a mainstay in the Owls’ starting eleven in the coming months after featuring on eight occasions for the club in the third-tier during the opening stages of the current term.

When you consider that Brown is averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.29 in League One, it is clear that he will need to improve his consistency if he is to make a positive impact for Wednesday at this level.

Providing that the Owls do go on to secure victory in their showdown with Cheltenham, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on under the guidance of manager Darren Moore in November.