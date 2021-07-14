Jaden Brown breaks his silence following Sheffield Wednesday move

Sheffield Wednesday earlier confirmed the signing of left-sided player Jaden Brown after he left Huddersfield Town in June.

Brown, who could be in contention to start against his former club in Wednesday’s first-round Carabao Cup clash against The Terriers, played 28 times in his two years with the Championship club, after graduating through the Tottenham academy.

The left-sided player predominantly operated as a left-back at Huddersfield but also proved himself in a more advanced left-midfield position.

Brown saw a lot more game time in the first half of the 2019/20 season, with his minutes on the pitch decreasing before his departure.

With Matt Penney and Adam Reach both departing the club, Brown has a strong opportunity to make the left wing-back – should they keep operating with a back three – his own.

Brown took to Twitter after his arrival and said:

buzzing to be here @swfc, excited to play in front of the fans. thanks to everyone for being so welcoming 🦉 pic.twitter.com/XbrlDdUTI3 — JB (@jadenbrown89) July 14, 2021

The verdict

A left wing-back was an area of priority for Darren Moore’s side and they have managed to fill it with quality. Brown’s spell with Huddersfield may not have worked out exactly as planned, but he now has a fresh opportunity to play regular first-team football.

From a Wednesday perspective, it is a third successive smart addition. Brown joins Olamide Shodipo and Dennis Adeniran as players who have the ability to take the club back to the Championship.

And, it seems that this is not a signing that just arrives for the task of steering the club back to the second-tier, it is an arrival that has the potential to shine in the Championship and beyond.

