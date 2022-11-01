Jacques Maghoma issues scoreline prediction for Birmingham City’s clash with Millwall

Former Birmingham City player Jacques Maghoma has offered his scoreline prediction for the Blues’ clash with Millwall.

John Eustace’s side host the Lions on Wednesday night as they seek back-to-back victories following their win at the weekend against QPR.

Millwall come into the game having lost their four-game winning run on Saturday due to a 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Huddersfield Town.

The former midfielder has backed his old club to continue their winning ways by earning another three points at St. Andrew’s against Gary Rowett’s side.

While he is expecting a difficult game from Millwall, and believes that they will frustrate Birmingham with a narrow defensive setup, he has faith that Eustace’s team will find a breakthrough with a 2-1 win.

“I think we have more than enough to go and beat Millwall,” said Maghoma, via his YouTube channel.

“I’m going for a 2-1 win to Birmingham at home.

“I think Millwall are going to come to this game, try to frustrate us, be compact, be narrow.

“But I think we have too much right now and I’m going for a 2-1 score.”

9 quickfire questions about Birmingham City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Who is the current shirt sponsor for Birmingham City? BoyleSports F&C Investments 888 Sports Mark One

Victory for Birmingham could see them climb to within a few points of the play-off places, with the side currently 12th in the Championship table.

A win would even see them move ahead of their midweek opponents as the Blues look to maintain their good run of recent form.

The game kicks-off at 7.45pm on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

This will be a big test of both teams’ promotion credentials as they can steal a march on their rivals with a win on Wednesday.

Both clubs will be looking to end the current run of fixtures on a high note as the league prepares for the winter World Cup break.

It is already looking like a competitive fight for promotion, so every result will be key to keeping pace with the top six.

Birmingham’s win over QPR showed they can take it to the most in-form teams in the division, so this will be another test of how far Eustace has come with this squad over these last few months.