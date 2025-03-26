With 14 points separating them from safety, it's looking increasingly likely that Shrewsbury Town will be condemned to playing in League Two next season, with things going from bad to worse with Gareth Ainsworth departing for Gillingham after a clause in his contract was terminated.

Despite picking up a famous win against Birmingham City in his first game in charge at Croud Meadow, results haven't been as consistent under Ainsworth, and it seemed like the former Wycombe Wanderers boss would be set to lead Shrewsbury into a promotion charge in the fourth tier next season.

However, in news that "caught Shrewsbury by surprise," according to BBC Radio Shropshire's Nick Southall, Ainsworth has now become the new manager at current League Two side Gillingham.

Gareth Ainsworth's record as Shrewsbury Town manager, per Transfermarkt Games 22 Wins 5 Draws 5 Losses 12

The Gills have endured a tough season, with the side initially favourites to end up in the top seven having to partake in a scrap down the wrong end of the table. Now safety is all-but confirmed, they're preparing for next season with Ainsworth at the helm.

Joe Jacobson verdict on Gillingham's Ainsworth swoop

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, veteran full-back Joe Jacobson, who made over 100 Shrewsbury appearances before going on to play under Ainsworth at Wycombe for nine years, stated that a managerial switch so late into the season was one he wasn't expecting.

"I didn't see it coming," he said. "I know there was interest in him in the summer and I think he turned it down from my recollection.

"Gillingham's season is petering out a little, so if they are looking to next season a bit, then I don't mind that process and if they think that Ainsworth is their man, then that's absolutely fine for them to go for him.

"I'm gutted it hasn't worked out for Gareth Ainsworth at Shrewsbury, and it looks inevitable that they might go down [and if they do] then themselves and Gillingham are two sides who will be fighting for promotion against each other in League Two.

"I think, for Gillingham, it's a great appointment. I think it's a really good fit with how they are as a football club and how Gareth is as a manager. For Shrews, I feel sorry it did not end up how they wanted it to when Ainsworth went there."

Gareth Ainsworth's departure could be due to a "messy" situation at Shrewsbury Town

If Shrewsbury were to hire a new manager before the end of the season, it would be their fourth in less than two years.

In an open letter from the Shrewsbury Chairman, it was revealed that Ainsworth was offered a new two-year deal regardless of divisional status a few weeks ago, which he seemed pleased to be offered. However, now, the 51-year-old has seemed eager to move on.

Jacobson reflected on plenty of Shrews' fans' queries about the current board at the club, stating: "I'm not sure what might have gone on behind the scenes, whether he was promised different things, whether a new ownership is coming in or not.

"It seems rather messy at the moment, and Ainsworth may have seen the new opportunity and thought 'let's see what this brings.'"

Shrewsbury are currently still in a period of exclusivity as they work towards a potential takeover at Croud Meadow, and Shrewsbury fans will be hoping that more clarity can be issued ahead of next season, regardless of what division they find themselves in.