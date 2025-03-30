Norwich City’s season appears to be petering out as we enter the final months of the campaign, leading to thoughts drifting towards the upcoming summer transfer window.

Whilst fans will dream of sensational signings and the retention of star players, all clubs in the Championship have to be realists and contend with a variety of factors such as expiring contracts, profit and sustainability rules, and departing loan players.

Football League World has taken a look at a summer transfer window that is both realistic whilst ticking as many boxes as possible for the Canaries.

Secure big fee for Borja Sainz

No fan ever wants to see a club sell their best players, but supporters are well aware of the pressures of the modern game.

Sometimes the money on offer becomes far more valuable than the contributions any single player can have, with a healthy transfer fee potentially bringing in multiple starters if spent well.

As such, it feels likely that Norwich City will have to say goodbye to one of their attacking stars, Borja Sainz or Josh Sargent.

Sainz has developed into arguably Norwich’s talisman this season, a title that was previously claimed by striker Sargent.

Both entering their primes at 24 and 25 respectively, Norwich’s resolve will likely be tested, especially by clubs in the Premier League.

Leeds United have been heavily linked with Sargent, with rumours of a potential reunion with ex-Norwich boss Daniel Farke, whilst Sainz reportedly has a whole host of suitors across Europe, including Celtic, Galatasaray, and clubs in his native Spain - securing a big fee for him would be a win.

Retain Josh Sargent

Whilst a departure for one of their stars seems likely, Norwich might be able to resist selling both players.

Due to the fact that Sainz was signed on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/24 season, there is more scope for a bigger profit to be made with his sale than in comparison to the potential transfer feenJosh Sargent would command.

Norwich would also hope to play interested clubs against each other in hopes of a bidding war, increasing the transfer fee they could demand.

The Canaries have shown trust in Sargent, who had a slow start to life in Norfolk before blossoming into a capable striker.

As such, it makes sense to try and keep a forward who is suited to Norwich's style of play.

That task would become much easier if Norwich generate funds with the sale of Sainz.

Activate permanent deal for Jacob Wright

Continuity in football is key, but often clubs in the EFL suffer from high turnover. Last summer the Canaries saw 13 players arrive to replace 13 departing players, leading to a volatile landscape for manager Johannes Hoff Thorup in his debut season as Norwich boss.

Whilst certain players are expected to depart, and others have uncertain futures, Norwich will be keen to keep their squad intact as possible for next season, in hopes of building on a lukewarm first campaign under Thorup.

Norwich are not alone in relying upon loanees from Premier League clubs to bolster out their squads, but the temporary nature of such deals leads to turnover between seasons.

As such, the Canaries might be tempted to retain three loanees currently at Carrow Road for next season.

One of those players, Jacob Wright, is definitely a concrete target for a permanent transfer, with the Canaries holding an option to make the midfielder a full-time member of their playing squad in the loan deal with Manchester City.

Bring Lewis Dobbin back

Similarly, there has been a lot of positive noise from Thorup about keeping the services of attacker Lewis Dobbin beyond his current loan spell, which has effectively been curtailed by injury.

Despite looking unlikely to play again for Norwich this season, Dobbin has stuck around Norfolk to complete his rehabilitation, hinting that the Canaries are keen to keep the Everton academy graduate.

Thorup has already mentioned the possibility of another loan deal with Aston Villa, or even a permanent transfer – highlighting how keen Norwich are to maintain a feeling of familiarity in the team, despite Dobbin’s handful of appearances since joining in January.

Sign Callum Doyle permanently

Another loanee that could be tempted into a permanent move is Callum Doyle, who, like the aforementioned Wright, is on loan from Manchester City.

Doyle is into his third successive loan to a Championship side, establishing himself as a key player for the Canaries.

At 21, the centre-back has plenty of years in the game ahead of him – but he must be concerned by the lack of progress he has made up the footballing pyramid in recent seasons.

Last campaign he was just a bit-part player for Championship winners Leicester City, and despite initial