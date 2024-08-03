Highlights Derby County gears up for new season with six signings, facing Blackburn Rovers first.

Goalkeeper Zetterström's deal delayed due to club commitments, fans await his arrival.

Striker Brown eyes impact off the bench, Conor Washington may exit to free up space.

Derby County head into August off the back of a very busy July, in which the club signed six new players, travelled to Spain and played five pre-season matches.

However, Derby now face new challenges with the Rams facing their first Championship opponent of the season in Blackburn Rovers on Friday 9 August.

Although the Rams have made six new signings, including Ben Osborn, Ebou Adams and Kenzo Goudmijn, manager Paul Warne has admitted that he still wants new additions to his squad ahead of the fixture, but doubts that they will join the club before it is played.

With Derby playing two of last season's bottom 12 in the opening month, they will know that points are there to be won, and if they can hit the ground running, unlike last year, their task at hand will be ever so much easier.

With signings still to be made, and an exciting prospect waiting in the wings, if Derby nail August, then supporters will be in dreamland, and here's what FLW sees as a perfect first month.

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom signs for the Rams

It has felt like an eternity since Jacob Widell Zetterström's name was first mentioned in relation to the Rams. However, it seems as though a move for the Swedish goalkeeper is now a matter of when, not if.

It has been reported by Expressen that the 26-year-old will move to Derby in a deal that could reach over £1.4 million with add-ons, but complications with Zetterström's club Djurgården's involvement in the Europa League Qualifying round has meant that the deal has been delayed.

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom 2024 Stats (Fotmob) Appearances 15 Goals conceded 14 Clean sheets 7 Save percentage 71.4% Goals prevented 1.85 Penalty save success 1/1 High claim 25

Supporters are still unsure as to when the Swede will arrive at Pride Park, with worries over their current goalkeepers after a very poor pre-season in July defensively, in which they conceded 10 goals, including four each against Barnsley and Chesterfield.

If Zetterström signs before the opening fixture against Blackburn, then it will delight Rams fans. However, it is a deal that has to be completed, even if it is after the cut-off of the first match.

Dajaune Brown scores a competitive goal

Dajaune Brown is one of the hottest prospects to come through the academy at Derby for several years, despite the fact that several EFL superstars first started at Moor Farm.

The 19-year-old striker spent the latter half of last season on loan at Gateshead in the National League, but has been involved with Warne's first team throughout pre-season.

With Jerry Yates suspended for the opening three fixtures of the new campaign, after a red card for Swansea City at the end of 2023/24, Brown has the opportunity to make a name for himself off the bench.

He is likely to find himself as the support to James Collins against Blackburn and Middlesbrough in the league, as well as against Chesterfield in the EFL Cup, where it may be possible that he starts given the game-time that will be expected of Collins throughout August.

A goal in any of these matches will help push him further into Warne's plans for this season, and give Rams fans the added boost of another striker who is capable of scoring in the Championship.

Conor Washington is allowed to leave

Since joining the club from Rotherham United last summer, it has not been the easiest of rides for Conor Washington.

The 32-year-old striker was injured on international duty in November for Northern Ireland, with an ankle issue forcing him out of the squad until March. However, on his return, he failed to score or assist and lost his place in the team to a returning Collins.

Three goals in 19 appearances was not the return that Washington was hoping for last season, and it is hard to see goals in his future, particularly in the Championship, as he found the back of the net just five times in 35 games for Rotherham in 2022/23.

If he is allowed to leave, it will free up more wages, and give the likes of Brown and any potential incoming players to operate with slightly less competition than there previously was.

Joe Ward remains fit and uninjured

Joe Ward, 28, had a very inconsistent first season at Derby, but a return to form ahead of an injury that saw his campaign end early, has given the Pride Park faithful a lot to look forward to in 2024/25.

After signing from Peterborough United on a three-year deal in July 2023, he has struggled with injuries, which have seen him make way for the younger Kane Wilson.

Contrary to this lack of fitness, towards the end of the last campaign, Ward was in inspired form, scoring twice against Portsmouth, while also picking up assists against Port Vale and Reading.

A knee injury that required surgery saw him miss out on the promotion party, as well as the start of pre-season, but he has finally started to get minutes back out on the pitch and if he can remain injury free throughout August, then it will give Derby fans even more to cheer about.

Given the nickname of 'Becks' by his Rams teammates on social media, his superb crossing ability will be key to his team's season, and he will be hopeful to pick up more assists in the Championship.