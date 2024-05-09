Highlights Greaves' impressive season has attracted interest from Premier League clubs West Ham and Everton.

Hull owner, Acun Ilicali, is adamant about holding on to Greaves unless the player expresses a desire to leave.

Despite interest from top clubs, Greaves is tied to a contract at Hull City until 2026, strengthening the club's position.

Jacob Greaves has cemented himself as an up-and-coming English talent that has been nurtured by the EFL.

The 6ft 4in centre back has played an instrumental part in Hull City's highly successful season as the club finished seventh and narrowly missed out on the play-offs by three points.

With the recent announcement that the Tigers have sacked their manager Liam Rosenior, it does beg the question of what Hull's squad might look like next season with the club's ambitions seemingly having no ceiling. Yet, their squad does have talent that will be in-demand at the same time.

Greaves could be one of those players, and with his stock extremely high following consistently brilliant performances this season, there will be no shortage of potential moves on the horizon for him.

Jacob Greaves' Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 43 Average Minutes Per Game 90 Clean Sheets 11 Interceptions Per Game 1.0 Tackles Made Per Game 1.8 Touches Per Game 91.8 Assists 4 Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Big Chances Created 4 Total Duels Won Per Game 7.3 Stats Correct As Of April 21, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

So, as the summer transfer window fast approaches, here at Football League World, we have looked at the latest news surrounding the Englishman…

West Ham and Everton set to for transfer battle over Greaves

As mentioned, Greaves will have no shortage of suitors this summer having played such a big role in Hull's impressive finish.

Two of those suitors are Premier League sides in the form of West Ham United and Everton, with the pair clearly wanting a defensive refresh ahead of the next Premier League season.

Revealed by Football Insider, West Ham are getting work in early on this summer to make sure they recruit their top targets. Director Tim Steidten is working on a deal with the Tigers, having been told of the £15m price tag that the side from East Yorkshire have slapped on the defender.

The German will be doing all the transfer work for the moment at the East London side too, with the recent announcement that David Moyes will be stepping down as manager at the end of the season.

Looking to take advantage of potential dallying by the Hammers over a move for Greaves are Everton. The Merseyside club, according to FootballTransfers, want Greaves in what will be a double Championship swoop, with the club also targeting Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers.

Any move for Greaves by the Toffees will be backed by American Investment Group 777. However, given their troubles with FFP and PSR this season, they may find themselves quickly priced out by Hull or outbid by West Ham.

Acun Ilicali makes firm stance over any Greaves departure

To fight back against the links to the aforementioned Premier League teams, Hull owner Acun Ilicali appeared in an interview with BBC Radio Humberside last night to issue control over any departure, and, in doing so, may have quelled any immediate fears surrounding imminent departure.

Speaking BBC Radio Humberside's Mike White, the Turkish owner said: "I only want players at this club that believe in the long term success plan.

"I will not sell them [talking about Greaves and teammate Jaden Philogene]. I will never sell my best players for any price because I live and breathe success. It is all I want.

"But if they come to me and express a desire to leave, then I will let them go as it is their life, their career and their future and I don't have control over that."

Jacob Greaves' contract situation at Hull City

Whether it be Everton or West Ham United, whoever tries to tempt Greaves away this summer is likely to have to match the fee demanded by Hull City, set out by the Football Insider report, or indeed any higher fee that Ilicali sets as he mentions in his quotes above.

That is because Greaves is currently tied to a mid-term deal, set to last until 2026, at the MKM stadium.

Further to that, Hull's position is only strengthened by the fact that the club have an option to extend Greaves' stay another year should they choose to.

This ultimately means that Greaves still has three years remaining on his contract this summer, meaning the Tigers are not even close to having to consider cashing in on their young star should the price tag they are setting not be met.