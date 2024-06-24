This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jacob Greaves could make a move to the Premier League this summer, with Ipswich Town one of many who are admirers of the Hull City defender.

It looks like the Tigers may need to find replacements for a couple of their key players this summer, with Ozan Tufan set for a move to Trabzonspor and Greaves being a top target for the Tractor Boys, according to The Telegraph, as well as Everton and West Ham being linked with moves.

City parted company with boss Liam Rosenior at the end of last season, after a seventh place finish in the Championship meant they missed out on the play-offs following significant investment from the owners during the January transfer window.

Newly-appointed boss Tim Walter may need to plan without Greaves though, as he looks to lead Hull on a promotion push during the 2024/25 campaign.

Hull City will hope they can keep hold of Jacob Greaves as Ipswich Town plot move

Greaves is contracted at the MKM Stadium until 2026, and Hull will hope that they can keep him for one more season as they look to achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

Tigers fans have been enjoying the 23-year-old's performances ever since he came through the academy, having made his debut in 2020, and will hope they haven't seen him in a Hull shirt for the last time.

FLW's Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves remains hopeful that the Tigers may be able to keep hold of Greaves for one more season, but admits that a move to the Premier League could be too good an offer to turn down - even if Ipswich may not be the right club.

"I think it's an interesting one with Ipswich." Ant told Football League World.

"Obviously Jacob Greaves now is at a position where he's more than likely going to make a move to the Premier League, and I think us as fans at this club understand that it's about time and he deserves it, and I don't think the club would stand in his way if he turned around and said he "wanted to go".

"Obviously he has a fan base with him being a local lad and with his legacy with his Dad Mark (an ex-Tigers player with over 200 appearances to his name), and everything like that, we want him to stay for as long as possible.

I'm going to think the club will do whatever they can to convince him for just one more year, or perhaps a permanent move to the Premier League for a decent sum of money but to loan him back for the season, whatever deal they can structure.

"Realistically, teams like Ipswich, I think West Ham have been mentioned, Everton, teams like this, it would be a good move for him.

"He's young, he's English, he's ball-playing, left-footed, he fits the bill for what a lot of Premier League teams are going to want, and realistically, he wants to put himself in the frame for a possible England choice.

"England's defence at the minute isn't convincing and somebody like Greaves will be looking at it as an opportunity to really stake a claim for the World Cup in a couple of years time.

"Maybe moving to a team like Ipswich might not be the best decision because he could be back in the Championship the season after, but he's that good I'm convinced that he'd get another move should they be relegated anyway, to a Premier League club.

"He won't do himself any disservice by moving to the Premier League if he had the option to do so, but hopefully he stays here just for one more year."

Hull City will want to build on 2023-24 Championship season - with or without Jacob Greaves

Hull owner Acun Ilıcalı made his intentions clear when he sacked Rosenior after finishing just outside the play-offs.

It is evident that Hull want to achieve promotion to the Premier League as soon as possible, and keeping hold of Greaves will improve their chances of doing so next term.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Tigers can convince the defender to stick around, or if a significant offer comes in that results in him moving to the top flight.

Ilicali has already made it clear that he will not stand in the way of Greaves if he wants a Premier League transfer, but of course the right offer also has to land on the table of the powers-that-be at the MKM Stadium.

There's no doubting that Greaves is a Premier League player in waiting, but it may not be with Ipswich - it could be with someone else.