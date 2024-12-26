Hull City's summer transfer window proved to be the one and only in Tim Walter's extremely short tenure in charge.

After finishing seventh last season, just three points behind Norwich City who occupied the final play-off place, the Tigers oversaw mass changes in the off-season.

It was to be expected that a number of key performers under Liam Rosenior left at the end of their loan deals in the form of Liam Delap, Fabio Carvalho, and Tyler Morton, whilst interest in Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene from clubs higher up the food chain began almost immediately after the conclusion of the season.

After the likes of Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United kept tabs on the homegrown centre-back during the campaign which ended with an inclusion in the Championship Team of the Season, Greaves would eventually join newly-promoted Ipswich Town in mid-July for a reported fee of £15m upfront, with further add-ons of up to £3m.

Jacob Greaves' 2023/24 campaign at Hull City (Sofascore stats - League games only) Appearances 43 Started 43 Sofascore Team of the Week 7 Goals 2 Assists 4 Passing accuracy (%) 89% Clean sheets 11 Total duels won (%) 69%

The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract at Portman Road with the Premier League new boys, with Hull left to reinvest some of the hefty fees received for both he and the aforementioned Philogene.

Stepping up to the top flight usually brings with it a healthy financial incentive as well and we've looked at how Greaves' weekly wages with the Tractor Boys compare with those who top the payroll at the MKM Stadium.

Jacob Greaves' weekly salary at Ipswich Town

Given his performances in Black and Amber for a significant period of time, which included his breakthrough season in League One, hardly any City fans could begrudge Greaves for following his Premier League dream – a move that he has been well compensated for.

According to estimated figures from Capology, the 6"1 man was earning a weekly sum of £15,000 per week during his final season in East Yorkshire.

Unsurprisingly, given the money now associated with the top flight, Greaves has seen his weekly pay packet increase by £10,000 to the figure of £25,000 per week, which is said to be £1,370 above the average weekly salary in Kieran McKenna's squad.

Such numbers make him the joint-fifth highest earner to be permanently contracted to Ipswich, with Leif Davis, Chiedoze Ogbene, Sammie Szmodics, Aro Muric, and Jack Clarke also said to be collecting a weekly sum of £25,000 per week.

Hull City are still paying their highest earners more than Jacob Greaves' Ipswich Town wage

Despite the disastrous start Hull have endured to this Championship campaign, the side who recently appointed former Reading boss, Ruben Selles, haven't been afraid to publicise their ambitions since Acun Ilicali's takeover.

Last season's January transfer window was the prime example of this, with incomings such as Türkiye international Abdus Omur for £2m from Trabzonspor, Ryan Giles on loan from Luton Town, as well as the aforementioned Carvalho and Anass Zaroury on loan from Liverpool and Burnley.

And, due to an obligation to buy which was inserted in Giles' loan deal, City coughed up a reported £4m sum to acquire the left-back from Kenilworth Road permanently on a three-year contract.

Unsurprisingly, it is Giles and Omur who lead the way in terms of Hull's highest-paid players this season, with both said to be earning an estimated weekly salary of £35,000 per week - £10,000 higher than their former colleague who is now playing in the division above.

This is seeing the duo earn a sum £25,167 higher than the average of the Spaniard's current squad, with that particular figure standing at £9,833.

Both are also earning twice as much as the third-highest earner at the club in the form of Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi, who has seen a distinct lack of gametime since his summer move from BSC Young Boys.

Given their form so far this season, many City fans will have the viewpoint that such high wages have been unjustified and that the money could be reinvested smartly elsewhere, with both Omur and Giles knowing they have a point to prove in order to turn the Tigers' current fortunes around.