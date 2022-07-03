Jacob Greaves to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Middlesbrough are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer and Hull City’s Jacob Greaves is a target.

The Teesside outfit are believed to have made an approach regarding the centre-back last week, although the Tigers rejected that as they look to keep hold of the talented centre-back.

However, with the 21-year-old entering the final year of his contract at the club, they could be open to offers if fresh terms aren’t agreed and the prospect to link up with Boro may appeal.

And, here we assess the potential move…

Is it a good potential move?

For Middlesbrough, without a doubt!

Greaves is a really exciting young talent who could easily slot into the left centre-back role that Wilder plays with. He has both the defensive qualities and the ability to play out with the ball to be the perfect fit.

As well as that, when you take into account his age, Greaves would be a long-term solution for Boro, so if they can get him it’s a no-brainer.

Would he start?

Yes, he would be in the XI initially.

Firstly, Boro could do with a left-sided centre-back and Greaves also wouldn’t leave Hull unless he thought he was going to start regularly.

He has shown in the past year that he is a good player at this level and he knows he needs to be playing week in, week out to continue his development as a player.

What does he offer?

As touched upon, he would bring a balance to the back three by the fact he can play on the left side and he is also a pretty complete modern defender.

Greaves’ height and physicality mean he is perfectly capable of dealing with the more powerful strikers he comes up against, whilst he is also good in possession.

Of course, there are aspects of his game that he needs to improve, which is normal for a 21-year-old, but Greaves is someone who has the potential to become a top-flight defender.