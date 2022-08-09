Jacob Greaves’ situation at Hull City amid Middlesbrough transfer talk: What is the latest news?

Jacob Greaves’ current situation makes for fascinating reading, with there every chance that we could see him either sign a new contract at Hull City or move to Middlesbrough.

Indeed, he finds himself in between two teams that clearly both want him, and it remains to be seen where he wants to end up.

Hull, of course, are the current employers and will feel as though they can keep him as they look to have a good season, and it is clear that they’re trying all they can to retain him.

Speaking to Hull Live recently, Shota Arveladze had this to say:

“We’re pleased (with his performances) and we all want him to stay.

“We will spend some time and money to keep him here. I would like to say I know something from today, but I know the club is really busy and trying to do the best deal.

“He does well in his training sessions. He’s a bright and diligent boy for his age, and he understands the clubs are talking about him. If he loses focus on his job then it will damage only him, and nobody else. It will only affect his performance.

“I believe the people around him, especially his father says the same. ‘These are your qualities, this is something you love to do well so continue to do it well and the rest will follow.’ ”

Hull have been busy this summer making some good signings but they’ll also want to keep some of their current players around, especially now the season is underway.

Middlesbrough have expressed an interest but their success in this particular transfer pursuit may well hinge on the contract talks Greaves has with Hull.