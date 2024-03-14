Highlights Greaves has shined for Hull City this season, attracting interest from Premier League clubs like Tottenham.

Spurs' interest in Greaves is strong, with Everton considering him as a potential replacement if Branthwaite departs.

Premier League football is crucial for Greaves' decision, with Hull City's promotion possibly affecting where he chooses to play next.

Jacob Greaves is having a notable season at the heart of Hull City's defence this campaign, and his exploits have caught the eye of a number of top teams.

The 23-year-old has been one of the Tigers' top performers this season, and has played a full 90 minutes in all but one of the Championship side's league games.

Such consistency at a young age, especially for a defender, has made Premier League sides sit up and take note, and the interest in the centre-back is unlikely to diminish as the summer transfer window approaches.

Tottenham join the race for Greaves

Greaves has appeared more than comfortable in the second tier this season, which has led many to wonder where his ceiling might be, and whether he needs to be tested at a higher level.

Spurs are one of those sides that are keen on the young defender, with reports suggesting that the North London club sent a senior scout to assess the 23-year-old.

Tottenham only recently signed centre-back Radu Dragusin, who has featured sparingly since he joined a couple of months ago, so playing time may be a concern factored into any final decision made by Greaves.

Everton eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite replacement

Another young defender that has been performing brilliantly this season is Jarrad Branthwaite, and it has been reported that the 21-year-old is attracting interest from Manchester United.

Despite the Merseyside club reportedly placing a £100million price tag on their starlet, the Toffees are still in the process of making contingency plans, and Greaves is believed to be top of the list.

As reported by Football Insider, the powers that be at Everton believe that Greaves is a 'natural replacement' for Branthwaite, and they will look to make a move for the Hull man should Branthwaite depart.

The same report also cited sources saying that Spurs' interest is 'nowhere near as strong' as their fellow Premier League side, particularly since the signing of Dragusin, so Everton may well be edging forward in the race.

Hull are currently battling it out for a play-off place in England's second tier, and it still looks well within grasp.

Promotion is thought to be vital if they have any intention of holding onto Greaves, as Football Insider report that a well-placed source has told them that a move to the top flight is likely for the young defender, but that Everton will need to avoid relegation if they want to land the 23-year-old's signature.

Following his performances this season, it comes as little surprise that Greaves is placing such high importance on gaining top-level football, as he seems ready to take on the challenge.

Although Hull have their man under contract until 2026, a failure to achieve promotion would weaken their negotiating power as Greaves seems set on moving up a division this summer, and a relegation for Everton would devalue Sean Dyche's side as a viable landing spot.

Offers are bound to be tabled for the star this season, but where the respective clubs sit as the final whistle blows this season seems likely to play a key role in how Greaves' future will be decided.