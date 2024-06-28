A summer of change was always to be expected at Hull City, but the first outgoing of the summer has no doubt been a blow to the club's plans ahead of the new season.

Ozan Tufan proved to be a fans' favourite throughout his time in Black and Amber since joining two years ago.

However, new head coach Tim Walter and the rest of the squad will have to make do without his services after his return to Türkiye, this time with Trabzonspor, was confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Not only was Tufan popular with the supporters, but it was always clear that the playmaker had a profound connection with his teammates, particularly under the management of Walter's predecessor Liam Rosenior, between November 2022 and last month when the 39-year-old was dismissed.

That connection has been proven by a response by a fellow Tigers ace on social media.

Jacob Greaves reacts to Ozan Tufan's MKM Stadium departure

Centre-back Jacob Greaves has been another shining light in the City side for a long period of time, and the homegrown centre-back was one of many to react to the departure of his colleague.

The 23-year-old defender took to his Instagram profile to pen the message: "A special person! It was a pleasure to share the pitch and dressing room with you..."

"Thank you for everything and good luck my friend," Greaves concluded.

Tufan's own message to supporters read, "Dear Tigers, after two years with this special club, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life."

"After all the things we shared together, it wasn't an easy decision to leave here," the 29-year-old added.

"From the moment I stepped onto the pitch, your cheers and encouragement made me feel at home. Your passion and dedication to the club are truly inspiring, and it has been an absolute honor to play for you," he continued. "Thank you for embracing me as one of your own and for the unforgettable memories we created together."

"To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Hull City staff, thank you for pushing me to be my best every single day. Your support has been invaluable, and I will always cherish the moments we shared during my time here."

"I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our chairman (Acun Ilicali) and our vice chairman (Tan Kesler). Your guidance and leadership have been significant in shaping the club's future, and I am profoundly grateful for the trust and opportunities you have given me."

Tufan concluded: "I will carry all the experiences I had here for the rest of my life. I hope the future brings us the best."

Ozan Tufan's Hull City career

Despite only being at the MKM Stadium for two seasons, Tufan was for the most part a successful signing, although there were occasions where his form would blow hot and cold.

After signing for a reported £4m under Shota Arveladze, the attacking midfielder started his competitive career with the club by scoring from the penalty spot on his debut against Bristol City in July 2022, before netting on seven more occasions across his first season in HU3.

Ozan Tufan's Hull City Championship stats Appearances 79 Starts 52 Goals 18 Assists 2 Goal contribution/90 0.40 Source: FBRef

However, Tufan's potency in front of goal would improve last season, being only one of two Tigers players to hit double figures - only Jaden Philogene netted more with 12.

This included a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday in the first home game of the season, as well as spectacular strikes against Cardiff City and QPR - which won the club's Goal of the Season award - before scoring his 18th and final goal for the club in a 3-3 draw with eventual promotion winners, Ipswich Town, on April 27th.

Hull City's latest transfer news

Despite losing Tufan for a reported fee of just £1.7m, the blow was slightly softened just hours later as Hull confirmed the permanent signing of Ryan Giles from Luton Town, after triggering a clause for an undisclosed fee. Meanwhile, Slovenian forward Zan Celar is also said to be on City's radar after an impressive season with Swiss outfit, FC Lugano.

However, the aforementioned Greaves, alongside Philogene, continue to be linked with potential moves away, with Ipswich reportedly plotting a move for the defender - starting at a low £10m mark - whilst the former Aston Villa wide player continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, as well as a potential surprise loan move to FC Barcelona.

Plenty of movement will no doubt come over the course of pre-season for Walter, and Hull will definitely be under the microscope across the transfer window given Ilicali's ambition, as well as the abundance of talent linked with departures.