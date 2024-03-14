Highlights Jacob Greaves attracts interest from Spurs and Everton amid Hull City's successful season in the Championship.

Hull City will face a battle to keep hold of Jacob Greaves this summer as Everton and Tottenham keep tabs on the central defender.

It’s been a positive season for the Tigers, as they currently sit seventh in the Championship table, with nine games to go, so a play-off finish is a real possibility.

And, Greaves has been key to their impressive campaign, starring at the back with both his defensive instincts and the quality he has on the ball to start attacks.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 23-year-old is emerging as a target for other clubs, with recent reports stating that Everton and Spurs are considering making a move for the defender this summer.

Greaves has a contract with the Tigers that runs until 2026, although a one-year option effectively means he has three years left, ensuring he can’t leave on the cheap.

That will help Hull this summer if negotiations start over the player, but they may have to cash in if they can’t offer Premier League football like Spurs or the Toffees, providing the latter survive.

Everton the better destination for Greaves

But, which club should Greaves join if it comes down to it? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

It has to be Everton.

Spurs are well-stocked for defenders with three excellent centre-backs, and Micky van de Ven has the left-sided role nailed down when he is fit, so it’s hard to see how Greaves fits in.

Of course, he might get the odd game if Ange Postecoglou rotates, but is that really the right next step for the player? I think he must value game time, and that is far more likely to come at Goodison Park.

There has been talk that the excellent Jarrad Branthwaite will depart in the summer, and Greaves seems the perfect replacement, as he has similar qualities, and he could slot into the XI straight away.

Playing for Sean Dyche and learning alongside James Tarkowski could be exactly what Greaves needs at this stage of his career, with an even bigger move to a European level club a possibility if he continues to develop in the way that many observers think he can.

If Hull do go up, I think Greaves should definitely stay, but Everton seem like a good fit if he wants to make that top-flight move this summer should the Tigers fall short.

Alfie Burns

Tottenham is a really attractive move and the football that Ange Postecoglou has Spurs playing, means it is natural that players would want to be a part of that.

However, as Chris states, it's difficult to see Greaves getting the game-time he surely desires in the Premier League with three outstanding centre-backs already on the books and playing well in such a demanding system. If Greaves wants a move into the Premier League, playing time is essential for him and his development.

Everton, then, feels like the best destination. You've only got to look at Jarrad Branthwaite's development in the last 12 months to see that Goodison Park could be a good place for an emerging centre-back to make his mark on the Premier League.

Obviously, Hull will have something to say about this. If they win promotion, they have a great chance of retaining Greaves, whilst they will sell to the highest bidder and common sense tells you it might be Tottenham stumping up a more attractive package than Everton.

If it's down to the player, though, and assuming he puts minutes on the pitch first, Everton make the most sense.