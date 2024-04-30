Highlights Hull City have reportedly slapped a £15m price tag on Jacob Greaves.

West Ham have been linked with Greaves in recent days.

Greaves is contracted to Hull City until 2026.

West Ham United will have to pay £15 million if they want to sign Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves this summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Tigers have slapped an eight-figure price tag on the 23-year-old amid interest from the Premier League side.

West Ham United keen on Jacob Greaves

The above update comes after it was recently revealed that West Ham United are keen on bringing the Hull City star up to the Premier League and to the London Stadium this summer.

According to a recent report from the Guardian, the Hammers are looking to strengthen at centre-back this summer, and talks regarding Greaves have already said to have taken place, with the report revealing that they have 'moved in the right direction'.

This interest in Greaves comes as West Ham are set to undergo some big changes this summer.

The Guardian report reveals that Hammers boss David Moyes is set to depart this summer, and crucially, they are looking to refresh their squad by signing six to eight players.

Some of those are set to come from the Championship, with talent in the second tier being eyed as West Ham look to bolster their homegrown options ahead of next season.

Jacob Greaves' 2023/24 Championship campaign so far, according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 42 2 4 11 0 Stats correct as of 30/04/2024

Other clubs linked with Jacob Greaves

Of course, with Greaves continuing to go from strength to strength at Hull City, interest from the Premier League was bound to arrive sooner or later.

In fact, West Ham are actually not the first side in the Premier League to be credited with an interest in Greaves ahead of a potential summer move.

Back in early March, for example, Sean Dyche's Everton were reported to be keeping tabs on the Hull City defender, too.

The Toffees are said to have watched Greaves regularly this season, with the player firmly in their thoughts.

Jacob Greaves' contract situation at Hull City

Whether it be Everton or West Ham United, whoever is interested in Greaves this summer is likely to have to match the fee demanded by Hull City, set out by the Football Insider report above.

Indeed, that is because Greaves is tied down for the long-term at the MKM Stadium.

Having signed a contract extension in 2022, for example, the 23-year-old is contracted to Hull until the summer of 2026.

What puts them in an even stronger position, however, is the fact that the club hold the option to add a further year to that deal.

This essentially means that Greaves still has three years remaining on his contract this summer, meaning the Tigers are not even close to having consider cashing in on their young star should their valuation not be met.

Given Greaves' ability, potential and current contract, the £15 million valuation seems a very reasonable one.