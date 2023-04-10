Jacob Greaves has admitted that he was star-struck by initial interest from Premier League clubs.

The defender has been a standout figure for Hull City this season and has previously been linked with a move away from the MKM Stadium.

It could be a long summer ahead for the Tigers in their bid to retain the 22-year-old through the upcoming transfer window.

Will Jacob Greaves remain at Hull City for next season?

Manager Liam Rosenior has recently praised Greaves’ performance level for Hull.

The current Hull boss believes that the centre back has a future in England’s top flight amid speculation linking him to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

While Greaves is flattered by the speculation, he has claimed that he is excited by the project being built by the Tigers under their new ownership.

He has shrugged off any suggestions that he will be seeking a move away from the club this summer.

"I think my old man told me [Rosenior] said that, which was nice,” said Greaves, via Hull Live.

“It gives you confidence, he's been working with me every day, but for him to say that after only working with me for half a season is good, and he's worked with some good young players at Brighton, so he knows the calibre of player it takes to get into the Premier League.

"I still think I've got a long, hard road to get there, if I want to.

“I've got to keep working hard and keep trying to perform well, but it's nice sometimes to hear those words.

"I feel like I've been there a little bit with it.

“When it first came out I was a little bit star-struck and probably read too much into what was coming out, but now, I've taken a back-seat role, I don't really look at stuff like that, I just try and concentrate on the football and what this gaffer is telling me.

"To be honest, the way he's talking about building this club, I love the path that it's on.

“I really enjoy working with the gaffer and don't read too much into what's being written."

Hull’s season is suffering from an anti-climactic end, with survival in the Championship all but secure.

However, a play-off place is also not on the cards, meaning the Tigers must already begin preparations for the next campaign ahead.

Is Greaves ready for the Premier League?

Greaves has been a standout figure for Hull this season and speculation around his future is a natural consequence of that.

The 22-year-old may look at how recent Hull players have fared when joining the Premier League and see a mixed bag of results.

Jarrod Bowen has established himself as a key member of the West Ham side, but Keane Lewis-Potter has struggled at Brentford.

So perhaps remaining with the Tigers for another campaign would be the best step for Greaves to take, especially if he feels the club is on an upward trajectory.