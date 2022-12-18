Jacob Greaves exit: 2 nightmare scenarios Hull City will want to avoid in the January transfer window

One Championship side who certainly look as though they need a positive January transfer window, are Hull City.

The Tigers are currently 21st in the second-tier standings, just one point and one position clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, it seems essential that the club ensure they keep their squad as strong as possible, to give themselves the best chance of avoiding the drop back into League One.

However, there is no guarantee that things will not go wrong for them when the market reopens, and we’ve taken a look at two scenarios Hull will want to avoid in the market, right here.

Jacob Greaves departs

Hull produced a major statement of intent earlier this season, when they confirmed that Jacob Greaves had signed a new long term contract with the club, securing the services of arguably their best defender.

However, the 22-year-old has previously been linked with the likes of Tottenham and West Ham, whose Premier League status means they could still come up with the sort of offer Hull might find hard to refuse, while providing an appealing destination for Greaves, especially given Hull’s current position.

Losing such an influential player would be a major blow for the club on the pitch, while also raising questions about their stance off it given that recent new deal, meaning the defender is one player they surely must knock back any approaches for once the window opens.

No striker arrives

Goals have been hard to come by for Hull this season, with even Oscar Estupinan struggling to find the net on a regular basis recently, following his excellent start to the campaign.

As a result, you do wonder whether a new striker ought to be on the agenda for the Tigers once the market opens, especially given the long term absences of Benjamin Tetteh and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, that mean they may still need some time to get up to fitness even when available.

That could mean that were the Tigers not to bring in another option to lead the line, they may risk leaving themselves short of the firepower they need in attack, to get the results they need to stay out of the bottom three.