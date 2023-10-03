Highlights Hull City are experiencing frustration with four successive draws at home despite dominating play in most of those matches. Liam Rosenior is committed to a possession-heavy style of play, but some fans need to understand how the game has evolved.

Hull City are a club on the up at present, as Liam Rosenior's side are among the division's early front-runners as we approach double figures in terms of games played.

Despite only suffering defeat once since the opening weekend, there have been slight feelings of frustration, particularly on home soil as the side have endured four successive draws at the MKM - dominating three of those in particular.

Rosenior has pledged his commitment to playing a possession-heavy style which revolves around passing out from the back, which at times has led to the occasional defensive mishap - but post-match in Hull's 1-1 draw to Plymouth stated that some sections of the Tigers fanbase who voice their displeasure must understand how the game has evolved.

Another commitment we have seen from the 39-year-old is the opportunities given to youngsters - in that draw on Saturday both Rocco Coyle - brother of club captain Lewie - and Tyrell Sellars-Fleming were named on the bench, as well as the likes of Harry Vaughan being handed his own breakthrough in recent months.

With that being said, FLW are highlighting four youngsters who could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jacob Greaves and break into the first-team setup.

Harry Wood

The 21-year-old midfielder has made two appearances so far in Hull's first team, at the end of the 2020/21 and 2022/23 seasons respectively, with a loan spell at Scunthorpe United in between.

After owner Acun Ilicali confirmed his takeover of League of Ireland side Shelbourne, Wood was one of two Hull youngsters alongside Will Jarvis who were sent on loan to Damien Duff's outfit.

Since making the switch to Tolka Park for the remainder of the 2023 season, Wood has taken the opportunity with both hands, becoming a creative force in the middle of the park with 2 goals and a further six assists from 10 appearances to date.

How long will it be until Rosenior gives him regular first team action?

Jim Simms

The Manchester-born forward is highly rated within the club's academy setup, but is yet to really break into the first-team picture under Liam Rosenior.

Simms spent some of last season on loan at Buxton FC in the National League North, and at the time of his temporary move to Derbyshire was the third-highest scorer in the Professional Development League , and ended the season with 11 goals in 8 games at youth level as per Flashscore and has so far scored two in as many games at the beginning of this campaign.

Despite Hull possessing the likes of Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly up front in the first team, if one of those was to sustain an injury it would leave the Tigers boss short of options, potentially leaving a spot for Simms to take up at least on the substitutes bench.

Harry Vaughan

Another man who was snapped up from Oldham Athletic is next, as Harry Vaughan looks to build on his initial breakthrough from the end of last season.

After being put into the first-team picture at a time when results were of minimal impact to Hull's season, Vaughan started the season opener against Norwich City, but has only made a further two substitute appearances as a result of injury.

Upon his return, it may seem that his appearances will be limited as a result of City's midfield options with the likes of Jaden Philogene coming into the club, but if he is to continue his development, then continuing to be in Rosenior's first-team plans are a must for the Ireland youth international.

Henry Sandat

Sandat joined the Tigers' youth setup in the summer following his breakthrough season at National League outfit Southend United in 2022/23, where he scored 1 goal in 12 appearances for the Shrimpers who finished 8th.

After signing a two-year contract with the club, Sandat scored on his debut for the Under 21's in a 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at the MKM Stadium. Whilst it may take a while to acclimatise to new surroundings, if the 18-year-old is able to find his feet and the back of the net on a consistent basis, it may not be too long before he is given a chance to impress in the first-team setup.

He was also named as an unused substitute in Hull's 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat by Doncaster on August 8th.