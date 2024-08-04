Highlights Hull City's squad is still undergoing changes pre-season, with key players departing and new manager Tim Walter facing challenges.

Hull City's squad is still undergoing a makeover ahead of the new season.

The transition from the end of the last Championship campaign until now has been well-documented, with a number of high-profile departures at the forefront of the transfer agenda circulating around the MKM Stadium in recent times.

That has left Tim Walter with a tough job on his hands after officially replacing Liam Rosenior in June, in what is the German's maiden taste of the English game, having had a lengthy spell in the 2.Bundesliga.

Despite the loss of numerous loanees, such as Fabio Carvalho, Liam Delap, Tyler Morton et al. and the permanent exits of Ozan Tufan, Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene among others, Walter still inherits a core group of players who are now seasoned second tier professionals at this point in their careers.

However, the German has recently been brutally honest in his overall assessment of the squad, stating that some who featured in a 4-0 away defeat to Doncaster Rovers midway through pre-season weren't at the levels required to aid a sustained play-off bid.

So, with that in mind, Football League World has pinpointed two players from within the Tigers ranks who could depart on a loan basis between now and August 30th.

Matty Jacob

There is an argument that either, or both Brandon Fleming and Matty Jacob could depart on a temporary basis between now and the end of the window, with sections of the fanbase clamouring for a step-up in quality when it comes to a back-up for Ryan Giles.

However, it makes more sense for Jacob to exit on loan, given his contract situation at the MKM, having signed a fresh three-year contract in January, whilst Fleming, who is also two years his senior, is currently out-of-contract next June.

The 22-year-old has been somewhat of a late bloomer when it comes to senior action with the Tigers, only making his debut on New Year's Day in a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, before scoring his first professional goal in the FA Cup against Birmingham City just five days later.

Matty Jacob's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 14 Matches Started 8 Clean Sheets 3 Interceptions per Game 0.6 Tackles per Game 1.4 Balls Recovered per Game 1.7 Clearances per Game 2.4 Duels Won per Game 3.5 Average Rating 6.77 All stats as per Sofascore

Rosenior clearly believed that there is a player with adequate Championship potential to utilise him 14 times in the second half of the league campaign, but in order for that potential to grow further, a loan move would also aid such circumstances, having only played at National League North level for Gateshead in a previous temporary departure.

However, Walter has used Jacob's services in a number of pre-season outings, which could hint that a loan move for the left-back, if it was to happen, could materialise late on in the window after further additions to the current squad are made.

Harry Vaughan

Harry Vaughan joined Hull from Oldham Athletic in January 2023, and it wasn't long until the young winger was fast-tracked into senior action, making his debut in a goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers just two-and-a-half months after moving across the Pennines.

The 20-year-old made an impression in three further cameos at the end of the 2022/23 season, as well as starting the first game of last season against Norwich City, after signing a three-year deal in the off-season.

However, after seven more substitute cameos and falling down the pecking order, on the face of it, a loan move to League One outfit Bristol Rovers seemed very beneficial to the youngster's development.

But it would be fair to say that his time at the Memorial Stadium didn't exactly transpire in the way it was first envisaged, playing just 229 minutes of football under Matt Taylor and failing to register a singular goal contribution.

Whilst Vaughan has shown glimpses of the flair he can eventually provide for a side, a move to the third or fourth tier of English football can aid some of the sufficient attributes needed to cut it in the Championship for a sustained period, and in some ways, this was the verdict of his Gas boss back in April.

"It would be really interesting to see if he can go back to Hull and affect their first-team, or if he has to go out on loan and learn a different way and what we do does differently," Taylor said via Bristol World.

Whilst the new man in the East Yorkshire hotseat has offered everyone a clean slate and the chance to impress in pre-season, the Trafford-born youngster would most likely find another loan move beneficial to his overall development in the years to come.