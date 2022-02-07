Jacob Brown starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Swansea on Tuesday night

Stoke City have a chance to reduce the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just three points with a victory over Swansea City on Tuesday evening.

The Potters won the reverse fixture handsomely to a 3-1 scoreline, but both sides have trended in different directions since.

Stoke looked to be one of the more likely sides to challenge the likes of Fulham, Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion for automatic promotion in the opening stretch of the campaign, however after suffering some injuries to key players they find themselves merely jostling for position to keep their top six hopes alive.

The Swans are just four points behind them having played the same amount of games, 28, and will have been relieved to earn a first win in four by beating second placed Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on Saturday.

Here, we are predicting three changes from the Stoke side that drew 1-1 at Huddersfield Town last time out in the Championship…

Romaine Sawyers and Abdallah Sima will miss out through injury while Harry Souttar remains a long term absentee.

Nick Powell, D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Josh Maja will be desperate to earn a start, with the former a key player in their strong early season form.

The two alterations we foresee are Jacob Brown replacing Steven Fletcher, Brown is the club’s top scorer in the league and has scored in his last two including as a second half substitute in their 2-0 FA Cup fourth round victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Quiz: Did Stoke City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 H v Reading W L D

The second change sees a return for Josef Bursik in between the sticks in the place of Jack Bonham.

Thirdly, Sam Clucas comes in for the injured Mario Vrancic, Clucas scored in the reverse fixture and tends to thrive when playing against one of his former clubs.

Bursik kept a clean sheet against the Latics and despite some spells out of the side through injury, he seems to be Michael O’Neill’s undisputed number one.