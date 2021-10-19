Jacob Brown starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Bournemouth tonight

Stoke City will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Sheffield United when they face AFC Bournemouth at the bet365 Stadium this evening.

The Potters were seemingly on course to seal all three points at Bramall Lane after Jacob Brown opened the scoring in the 55th minute of this clash.

However, the Blades levelled proceedings via a strike from Lys Mousset before David McGoldrick netted the winner in the 83rd minute.

As a result of this defeat, Stoke slipped to fifth in the Championship standings.

Potters manager Michael O’Neill will be wanting to see his players deliver a response to this particular setback against a Bournemouth side who have yet to suffer a defeat in the second-tier this season.

Here, we take a look at how Stoke could line up against the Cherries tonight…

Having utilised the 3-4-2-1 formation against the Blades, O’Neill may opt to stick with this particular set-up this evening.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies will be hoping to claim his third clean-sheet of the season against Bournemouth.

James Chester, Harry Souttar and Ben Wilmot will all be tasked with providing defensive cover for Davies in their centre-back roles.

Meanwhile, Josh Tymon and Tommy Smith will occupy the full-back positions in this particular formation.

Joe Allen is likely to feature in the heart of midfield and could be accompanied by Sam Clucas if O’Neill opts to rotate his options in this particular area.

Having provided two key passes (as per WhoScored) in the club’s clash with the Blades, Clucas could potentially make a difference for the Potters in tonight’s meeting with Bournemouth.

Mario Vrancic and Nick Powell will also be looking to provide some creativity from attacking midfield at the bet365 Stadium.

Brown is expected to lead the line for Stoke again in this fixture.

Having recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.91 in Saturday’s showdown with United, the 23-year-old ought to be brimming with confidence heading into today’s game and thus will fancy his chances of taking his overall goal tally for the season to four.