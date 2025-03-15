Luton Town have endured a disastrous return to the Championship this season following their Premier League relegation.

The Hatters put up a good fight in the top flight, but ultimately finished 18th and performed to expectations.

But they have been unable to bounce back and compete for promotion again. Instead, the club are at risk of suffering another relegation. Because of that, it will be difficult for Luton to start work on planning for the summer window until their league status is confirmed.

Nevertheless, here we look at two players that should be heading for the exit door at Kenilworth Road at the end of the season:

Victor Moses

Using estimated figures from Capology, Victor Moses is the joint-third best paid player in the Luton squad, earning a weekly wage of £25,000 per week.

Only Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Tahith Chong and Alfie Doughty earn more than the former Liverpool and Chelsea player.

The 34-year-old joined the Hatters last September as a free agent, with the club hoping he could play a role in helping fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Luton Town's top 5 earners (estimated figures from Capology) Player Weekly salary (£) Tahith Chong 30,000 Jacob Brown 30,000 Marvelous Nakamba 30,000 Alfie Doughty 27,500 Victor Moses 25,000

However, his impact at Kenilworth Road has so far been quite limited, and he has been unable to justify becoming one of the team's best paid players, showing his age amid the intensity of the Championship.

With the club's league status for next year still uncertain, it's difficult to imagine the winger's contract being renewed ahead of its expiry in the summer, which could free up valuable funds that would be better used elsewhere.

Unless he can play a vital role in keeping Luton in the Championship in these final weeks of the season, then his time at the club will likely prove very short.

Jacob Brown

Brown was brought in to the club when Luton gained promotion in 2023, but his time at Kenilworth Road could come to an end in 2025.

The former Stoke City forward's lack of starts this season highlights how far down the pecking order he is.

Given he’s on a salary of £30,000 per week, more is expected from him than what we’ve seen so far this season.

Given the 26-year-old's performances this year, it will still be hard to maintain that salary if another relegation is confirmed.

Luton may want to overhaul the team after such a disappointing campaign regardless of their status, and losing Brown would be an obvious starting point in order to bolster the side’s attacking options.

Bloomfield will want to put his stamp on the team, and the attacker isn’t someone that has made much of an impact under the new manager.

With the other options in the squad, Brown should be one of the first names on the chopping block if they want to reshape their frontline this summer.