Jacob Brown identifies what Stoke City need to do better next season

Stoke City have had an average season finishing 14th in the league.

At one point Stoke were pushing towards the play-offs but the momentum fizzled out giving them their mid-table finish.

Reflecting on the season, forward Jacob Brown told Stoke-on-Trent Live: “Frustration is definitely the word to describe our season. When you look back at a lot of our games, we could have definitely picked up more points. Even if you look at half our games, if we’d have picked up a few more points then we’d have been right up there in a really strong position.

“It’s not good for us now given where we are in the league, but it’s something we can take into next season and realise we have to be better in those situations.”

However, the 24-year-old believes that with a little bit of improvement his side can push further up the table as he said: “All the teams in the league want promotion, but we’re a tight-knit group and we have the confidence we can get promoted next season. It’s about finding that consistency and probably grinding out results next season when you’re probably not playing well, making sure we capitalise on those opportunities.”

Quiz: 24 facts every Stoke City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Who did Stoke City face in the 2011 FA Cup final? Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal

Brown has already added to his side’s efforts this season scoring 14 goals making him the first Stoke player to score more than 12 goals since the 2007/08 season. The striker said: “I’ve been told about the record, but I’m just pleased to have had my best season in terms of goalscoring. It’s been a very good season for me at Stoke, it’s definitely the best season I’ve had in my short career so far.”

The Verdict:

Brown has had a great season this season but it’s a shame that Stoke as a team were not able to keep the momentum up to see them further up the league.

However, from the comments of the 24-year-old it’s clear that the squad know improvement is needed and Brown has already identified what his side can do better to ensure themselves a more ambitious season next year.

Too many times this season, Stoke have lost their leads meaning they need to look ahead to making sure they are a 90 minute squad next season.

Furthermore, being able to see out games and get results even without playing well will see them move further up the table.