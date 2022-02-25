Jackson starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to play Morecambe on Saturday

Kieran McKenna’s side are chasing a play-off place in League One this season.

Ipswich’s challenge of the top six continues this weekend as they face Morecambe.

Their opponents are currently in the relegation zone, with only 30 points from 33 games so far this season.

But a win could see the hosts this weekend move out of the bottom four and even as high as 19th in the table.

Ipswich could themselves move up the table with a win at Morecambe.

A victory on Saturday could see them move as high as seventh place, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Here is how we think McKenna will line up his side to face Morecambe on Saturday…

Kyle Edwards will be absent for the next few months through injury so is unavailable for selection.

Lee Evans will also be unavailable following a knee injury he sustained in the 3-0 win over Burton Albion.

However, the good news is that it has been confirmed by McKenna that his return will be a matter of weeks instead of months.

Otherwise, there are no new fresh injury concerns for the side going into this weekend’s important clash for both sides of the table.

That means McKenna will likely utilise the same starting side that drew 0-0 with Cheltenham Town midweek.