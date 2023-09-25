Highlights Chelsea faces Brighton in EFL Cup 3rd round, seeking to bounce back after a recent defeat. Rotation expected due to injury list.

Petrović likely to start in net for Chelsea, displacing Sanchez. Disasi moves to right side of defense, filling in for suspended Gusto.

Colwill continues to shine in defense, Chilwell expected to start after bench appearance. Caicedo faces former club, Gallagher in holding midfield.

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup Third Round on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge in what is one of five all-Premier League ties in this particular round.

After an underwhelming start for Mauricio Pochettino, which was further compounded on Sunday afternoon in a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine will look to right the wrongs of recent weeks, with Chelsea's last competitive victory coming in the last round of this competition where they narrowly defeated League Two AFC Wimbledon 2-1.

With that in mind, Football League World predicts the possible starting XI for the home side, which could see a limited amount of rotation such is the long injury list in West London.

Djordje Petrović

One position where rotation is likely is in net, with Djordje Petrović expected to make his competitive debut for the club following his summer move from New England Revolution.

Robert Sanchez has so far featured in every one of Chelsea's competitive outings so far, including the last round, but is unlikely to face off against his former club.

Axel Disasi

The Frenchman will more than likely move over to the right side of defence for this fixture as a result of rotation across the back line, and with Pochettino having his hand forced to do so.

Starting full-back Malo Gusto was dismissed on Sunday, and therefore Disasi will move across to the flank, but has played this position on a number of occasions in the past.

Thiago Silva

The veteran Brazilian will continue in defence alongside the highly-rated Levi Colwill, as the centre of defence is one area which Chelsea have no real room for rotation, with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana still on the sidelines as a result of respective fitness concerns and ACL injuries.

Levi Colwill

Colwill has been a bright spark in what has been a sub-par beginning to the season in West London, which led to his first England call-up in the September fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland.

The 20-year-old also has the added motivation of knocking out the club where he established himself as a Premier League regular last campaign.

Ben Chilwell

Having come off the bench in the defeat to Villa on Sunday, Chilwell will more than likely be one of three predicted changes to the starting lineup as a result of Gusto's suspension.

After impressing on the opening day against Liverpool, the full-back and three-time captain so far this season hasn't completed 90 minutes since that 1-1 draw, in which he registered his only goal contribution of the season so far.

Moises Caicedo

All eyes will be on the Ecuadorian in this fixture, as he faces Brighton for the first time since his well documented English-record £115m move.

Caicedo hasn't got off to the best of starts at Stamford Bridge, but will be looking to get one over on his former employers and look to build a consistent string of performances together.

Conor Gallagher

Caicedo will more than likely continue his spell in the holding midfield role alongside Conor Gallagher, with new signing and fellow defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia still out on the sidelines, as a lack of fitness coupled with an injury in the international break halting his progress.

Gallagher has been named as the club's stand-in captain in Reece James' absence, a somewhat surprise choice considering the other options Pochettino has at his disposal.

Cole Palmer

Palmer made a 22-minute cameo against Aston Villa, but could make his first start for Chelsea after three consecutive substitute appearances since his move from Manchester City.

Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez scored the winner in the last round, and looks set to continue as the man linking defence to attack for Pochettino, despite being replaced by Lesley Ugochukwu in the second half on Sunday.

Chelsea will be pinning their hopes on Fernandez's creative ability to unlock a Brighton side, which despite their qualities, have failed to register a clean sheet so far this season in all competitions.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling is the only man in this XI with any prior experience of winning the EFL Cup, having done so on no less than 5 occasions with Manchester City.

The winger has been described as "clumsy in front of goal" by former Chelsea man Frank Lebouf, despite the fact he has two goals to his name so far this season in an underperforming side.

The England international will be hoping to silence such criticism in this game.

Armando Broja

Broja came off the bench on Sunday for his first appearance in Chelsea colours since last November, and with Nicolas Jackson struggling for form, this provides the Albanian with an ideal opportunity to showcase his attacking ability to his new head coach.