Jackett gives verdict on Torreira incident during Arsenal’s FA Cup victory at Portsmouth in midwek

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has said he’s ‘extremely sorry’ after hearing about Lucas Torreira’s injury during the FA Cup clash in midweek.

What was a Premier League tie no less than 10 years ago is now a clash between two teams from differing levels of the English game. League One Portsmouth welcomed Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Monday night, but the evening was marred by an injury to Torreira.

The Uruguayan has been an important player for Arsenal this season, but after only 15-minutes of the game at Fratton Park, was forced off the field and straight to hospital, to later find out that he’d fractured his ankle – Arsenal went on to win the game 2-0.

It was caused by a tackle from Pompey defender James Bolton, who didn’t receive any reprimand for the challenge. Today, Portsmouth insider Andrew Moon posted this tweet:

#Pompey boss Kenny Jackett says he’s extremely sorry to hear that #AFC’s Lucas Torreira has broken his ankle but says James Bolton doesn’t have a bad bone in his body and it was a fair challenge — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) March 5, 2020

It was a horrific injury, but there was no malice whatsoever from Bolton. Jackett and the club have been quick to apologise to Arsenal for the incident, but these injuries happen in football.

Jackett was close to losing his job at the start of the season. His side had spent big in the summer and were expecting to storm League One, but instead they spent much of the first-half of the season in the bottom-half of the table.

Now though, Portsmouth are firing on all cylinders, and look as though they could yet achieve automatic promotion to the Championship.

The verdict

Injuries like Torreira’s are wholly unfortunate, but they do happen, and they’ll have to move on from it. There’s little else that Jackett, Bolton or the club can do other than sympathise, and wish the Arsenal man a speedy recovery.