Highlights Jack Butland is a potential transfer target for Birmingham City, as new manager Wayne Rooney plans for January transfers and aims to build a competitive side.

Former England colleague Carlton Palmer believes that the age of Rangers goalkeeper John Ruddy is a factor in Rooney's interest in Butland.

Butland is an experienced goalkeeper who has played at a high level, but it remains to be seen if he would make a move to Birmingham so soon after joining Rangers. However, Birmingham's ambition could be enticing to him.

Jack Butland has emerged as a potential transfer target for Birmingham City.

According to Alan Nixon, the 30-year-old is being sought by new Blues manager Wayne Rooney.

The former striker is already planning for potential January transfer moves as he prepares to build a side he feels can compete for Premier League promotion.

Rooney was placed in charge of Birmingham earlier this month, but has yet to oversee his first game in charge.

Butland only signed for the Scottish giants in the summer following his departure from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Would Jack Butland sign for Birmingham City?

Carlton Palmer believes that a move to St. Andrew’s would be appealing to the shot stopper.

While the 57-year-old is unsure of whether Butland is a better keeper than John Ruddy, he has claimed that the age of the Rangers goalkeeper might be what’s behind Rooney’s thinking at this stage.

“Wayne Rooney is apparently looking to bring in former England colleague Jack Butland, the Glasgow Rangers goalkeeper,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Jack started his career at Birmingham City, Jack joined Rangers after leaving Crystal Palace when Mick Beale took charge.

“I think Jack would jump at the chance of working under Wayne, and at 30, he’s six years younger than the current experienced Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy.

“I don’t necessarily think Jack is a better goalkeeper than Ruddy but at 36 now, with Wayne looking to grow the club, the ages of the players will be an important factor and part of his thinking.”

Rooney has previously worked with Derby County and DC United as a manager, where he struggled against difficult ownership situations, especially at Pride Park.

Rooney’s time with the Rams came to an end in 2022 with the team heading for League One.

Derby were deducted 22-points due to various financial issues, which ultimately made the difference between mid-table and relegation to the third tier.

Meanwhile, the former striker’s time in the US saw him lead DC United to a ninth place finish in MLS, failing to bring the team to the play-offs.

Rooney has taken charge of a team currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

New owners at St. Andrew’s have opted to bring in the 37-year-old as they look to bring Birmingham back to the top flight.

John Eustace was a popular figure at the Midlands outfit, and won his final two games in charge, but that wasn’t enough to save his position.

Rooney’s first game as manager will come this weekend against Middlesbrough on 21 October.

Would Jack Butland be a good signing for Birmingham?

Butland is a very experienced goalkeeper, who has played at a very high level in the past.

The 30-year-old is the number one choice at Rangers, so it remains to be seen whether he would make the switch to Birmingham as soon as this January.

He has just signed for the club last summer, so it will be difficult to persuade him to make another move at this stage of his career.

However, it is a sign of Rooney and Birmingham’s ambition, which could prove enticing to someone like Butland.