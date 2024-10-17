Norwich City are closing in on the appointment of Jack Wilshere as first-team coach as they look to add to their backroom team following Narcis Pelach’s exit.

The Spaniard was part of Thorup’s coaching setup, but he was named as Stoke City boss last month, and the Canaries have been on the lookout for his replacement since.

And, the Pink Un has revealed that after discussions with several candidates, it’s Wilshere who has emerged as the frontrunner for the role.

Jack Wilshere to join Norwich City coaching staff

They state that productive talks were held with the ex-England international, who is currently in charge of the Arsenal U18 side, and it’s a matter of days before this should be finalised, but it may not happen before the weekend trip to Stoke City.

The update adds that a compensation package will need to be agreed between the clubs, although it’s not expected to be problematic, as Arsenal are believed to be pleased for Wilshere and understand this is a big next step in his coaching career.

The 32-year-old is known to Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper, as he also spent time at Arsenal, so that should also help Wilshere as he looks to adapt to his new position.

Jack Wilshere will command the respect of Norwich City players

This is an exciting appointment for Norwich, as Wilshere is a well-known figure in the game, and fans will hope he has picked up a lot from the high quality managers he has worked under over the years.

Of course, Thorup is the main man at Carrow Road, and that won’t change, but he clearly needed a new coach after Pelach’s exit, and in Wilshere he is getting someone with new ideas.

Crucially, his playing career, which was predominantly at the highest level, and the fact he has won England caps and played in the Champions League, means he should command the respect of the dressing room.

Then, it’s down to Wilshere to show he belongs in such a role by how he helps the head coach, and he will hope to help play his part in improving the Norwich team.

It’s a real help that he already has a relationship with Knapper, and that should ensure he does settle quickly, which is important considering he is joining a side mid-season.

Norwich City look to continue building positive momentum

Once this is finalised, Wilshere will be joining a group that is on the rise right now.

Championship Table - As Of October 14, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

Throup had to oversee a hectic summer window, and, now that things have settled down, the Canaries are starting to show their class, as they’ve picked up ten points from their past four games.

It’s not just the points though, as the side are playing very well, with the fast, attacking football having been a joy to watch.

So, Wilshere will arrive to a side on the up, and he will hope to play a part in helping the team as they aim to win promotion this season.