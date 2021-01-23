Jack Wilshere addresses suggestion of contact from Arsenal and Rangers ahead of Bournemouth deal

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed he didn’t have contact with either Arsenal or Rangers before signing a deal with the Cherries.

The 29-year-old signed a short-term contract with Bournemouth earlier this month having impressed manager Jason Tindall while training with the club.

Wilshere had been a free agent after leaving West Ham United by mutual agreement in October.

The England international had been linked with a move north of the border to Rangers in November but he revealed yesterday that there was not any contact with the Scottish club.

Wilshere also indicated that there had not been any contact from his former club Arsenal either.

No contact. Arteta is a great coach but he has a good squad there and they are building something special. https://t.co/u2uM8My6IO — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 22, 2021

That may frustrate some supporters as there were calls on social media for him to return, having been a fan favourite there before injuries derailed his Emirates career previously.

The midfielder made his second Bournemouth debut in the 1-0 defeat to Derby County in midweek and could feature in the FA Cup tie against League Two Crawley Town next Tuesday.

The Verdict

There was lots of noise about potential next steps for Wilshere after leaving West Ham in October, so it’s fantastic that he’s clarified whether or not there was interest from Rangers or Arsenal.

It appears that neither club made contract over signing him as a free agent, which is perhaps not a huge surprise considering his struggles with the Hammers.

Injuries have meant that he has never quite reached his lofty potential but hopefully, he can kick-on after joining Bournemouth, a club that could be a perfect fit for him.