Highlights Crystal Palace are willing to loan Jack Wells-Morrison to a Championship or League One side in January.

Wells-Morrison has never played for the Palace first-team but has impressed in the U-21s squad.

Charlton Athletic has previously shown interest in Wells-Morrison and could be a good fit for the player's development.

Charlton Athletic have previously been keen on Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison, but he looks set to join a Championship side on loan in January instead.

That's according to Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop, who has claimed that the Eagles are ‘willing’ to sanction a loan exit for the youngster next month with some unnamed second tier sides keen.

He has never played a senior game for the Palace first-team, but his form for the U-21s squad has not gone unnoticed. As such, a number of Championship and League One clubs have approached Palace about a move in January, including the Addicks.

Capped 10 times at England U-18 level, Wells-Morrison has been on Palace’s books since the age of six and has risen up through the academy ranks of his boyhood club. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years and already has over 50 games at Premier League 2 level to his name.

The England youth international captained the Eagles’ development squad last term and was named in the first-team squad for a Carabao Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle earlier in this campaign, failing to come off the bench in a 4-2 win for Roy Hodgson's side.

Interest in Crystal Palace's Jack Wells-Morrison

In the latest update on Wells-Morrison's future, Witcoop revealed on Twitter (X) that he is set for a temporary switch, with the January window opening in just over a week's time.

He said: "Crystal Palace willing to send highly-rated teenage midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison out on loan next month. Charlton among the League One clubs to have previously been rebuffed with a loan offer. Championship clubs also in the mix for his signature in January."

It was revealed by TEAMtalk almost two years ago that Charlton were keen on the youngster on loan, when Wells-Morrison was just 17 and under the management of Patrick Vieira at the time.

Jack Wells-Morrison career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Crystal Palace 0 0 0 Crystal Palace U-21 58 9 5 Crystal Palace U-18 27 8 1 England U-18 10 0 0

Jack Wells-Morrison's next career move

He is yet to leave Selhurst Park on loan and would benefit from playing somewhere within the EFL from now until the summer, as opposed to with the youth team, to help further his development with senior game time.

Charlton would be a good potential move for the youngster, given the relationship between the two clubs and their close proximity in London.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a player to have benefitted from that route, and has attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs in the summer after an incredible season on loan with Charlton last year.

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks last campaign and dazzled with his speed and directness, as well as showcasing his two-footed ability.

His example could be the best one for Wells-Morrison to follow, unless he wishes to challenge himself at a higher level and the Championship.