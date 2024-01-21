Highlights Ipswich is currently struggling and has fallen behind Leicester in the Championship table.

Ipswich needs a win against Leicester to close the gap and stay in the race for the top spot.

The predicted Ipswich lineup includes key players like Chaplin and Broadhead in the attack, while Jackson leads the line.

The best things are often saved until last and that is certainly the case with the Championship fixtures this weekend.

Indeed, on Monday night, in the final fixture of the weekend, Ipswich Town travel to take on Leicester City in what promises to be an intriguing match-up.

Up until relatively recently, the two clubs had been the clear standout sides in the division this season. However, with Ipswich struggling for results in recent weeks, Leicester have now taken a commanding lead at the top of the table.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Before a ball is kicked this weekend, the Foxes sit seven points clear of Ipswich in second, with the latter now having Southampton in third breathing down their necks.

A win for Ipswich, though, would put them just four points behind Leicester and once again within touching distance of the top spot.

With that said, it is crucial Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna gets his team selection right.

With that in mind, below, we've predicted the Tractor Boys lineup we think the Northern Irishman will go for.

Ipswich Town predicted XI vs Leicester City

GK: Vaclav Hladky

The 33-year-old has remained the club's number-one choice in between the sticks even despite Christian Walton coming back to fitness.

That looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

RB: Harry Clarke

The 22-year-old has largely made the right-back berth his own so far this campaign and that looks set to continue this weekend.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden has not missed many games for Ipswich this season, with the 25-year-old forming an important part of the club's defence.

CB: George Edmundson

With Cameron Burgess away at the Asian Cup with Australia, the club have to make do without their first-choice central defensive partnership once again this weekend.

LB: Leif Davis

The 24-year-old has arguably been the star performer at left-back in the division this season.

Currently on 12 assists, that tally looks certain to rise between now and May.

CM: Lewis Travis

Having recently arrived in January, Travis has been thrust straight into action recently with Massimo Luongo out injured, and Samy Morsy suspended last time out. He starts again this weekend.

CM: Samy Morsy

Morsy returns from suspension this weekend, pushing Jack Taylor out of McKenna's starting XI, at least in our predicted Ipswich XI anyway.

RW: Wes Burns

Wes Burns will be hoping to improve on his three goals and one assist so far this season, but he starts on the right for the Tractor Boys nevertheless this weekend.

CF: Conor Chaplin

Nine goals and seven assists in the Championship mean Chaplin is firmly one of the first names on the teamsheet at Portman Road.

A shoo-in to start if fit.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

Another of Ipswich Town's attacking threats with eight goals, just as Chaplin's CF position is his, the LW spot has very much been claimed by Nathan Broadhead this campaign.

ST: Kayden Jackson

With George Hirst out injured, Kayden Jackson has been called upon to start.

Ipswich will look for reinforcements in this position, but for now, Jackson is the best they have to lead the line.