Notts County have already been busy in the early days of the transfer market with Cedwyn Scott departing the club to join fellow League Two side Carlisle United, before Hull City forward Will Jarvis arrived at Meadow Lane for an undisclosed fee.

A recent upturn in form over the Christmas period has seen the Magpies breathe new life into their season, which reached a low point on 14th December with a 3-0 hammering away at Salford City.

Since then, however, Stuart Maynard’s side have forced their way right back into the promotion picture, thanks to a run of four wins from their last five. Notts were dealt a blow earlier in the week with the news that both Lucas Ness and Scott Robertson will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the League Two season.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Jodi Jones and Conor Grant back in the fold and Curtis Edwards nearing a return, it remains a case of targeting quality rather than quantity in January.

With that in mind, here are two deals that could mark a dream week in the January transfer window for Notts.

In: Jack Stevens

Jack Stevens' form for Solihull Moors has been no secret so far this term, with the forward already having been named in the National League’s Team of the Half Season.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season last season, finishing with 17 goals from 42 games in all competitions, but he’s kicked on further in 2024/25 and has already bettered his league goal tally from last season.

That feat is made even more impressive when you consider the fact that he missed almost a month through injury between the end of November and the beginning of December. He marked his return to action with a stoppage-time beauty to win the game against Aldershot Town on 10th December.

A product of Oxford United’s academy, Stevens has had to fight his way up the pyramid since being released by the U’s and his career took in spells with both Chippenham Town and Banbury United before his move to the National League with the Moors in March 2023.

The Welshman’s career is very much on an upward trajectory, and he fits the profile of a talented non-league player with his best years ahead of him that has served Notts so well in recent years.

Stevens is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline but has predominantly featured on the left for Solihull and with Kellan Gordon’s struggles leaving Notts slightly short in the wide areas, there could be scope for a deal to be done.

Even if Notts don’t necessarily need Stevens right now, with his contract expiring at Damson Park in the summer, it should be a no-brainer for the Magpies, considering they should be able to snatch him for a fairly small fee.

Out: Jevani Brown

Nobody ever wants to see a player fail at a club, but it simply isn’t working for Jevani Brown at Notts.

The forward joined on a season-long loan deal from Bristol Rovers back in August but hasn’t even come close to having the impact that would be expected for a player of his quality. Notts should look to explore the possibility of sending Brown back to the Gas in January.

The 30-year-old has struggled to find a regular place in the side and has had little impact in games when he’s been introduced from the bench by Maynard.

After a disappointing 2023/24 season brought a singular league goal in Rovers colours, Brown’s move to Meadow Lane represented an opportunity to rejuvenate his career and remind everyone of what he was capable of.

In reality, he’s looked a shadow of the player who notched 12 league goals and nine assists from just 27 League One games for Exeter City in 2022/23.

Notts County attacking midfield options (In no order) Dan Crowley David McGoldrick Conor Grant Sam Austin Curtis Edwards Jevani Brown Jodi Jones Josh Martin

While there is clearly ability there, Brown simply isn’t doing enough to justify a berth in the starting XI. Josh Martin’s recent upturn in form has also likely bumped him even further down the pecking order and with the likes of Grant and Edwards (who are both capable of playing in an advanced role for Notts), Brown looks unlikely to break into the fold anytime soon.

Therefore, if Notts have the option of terminating Brown’s loan deal, it makes more sense for the forward to return to his parent club.