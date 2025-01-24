Grimsby Town are in a position where they can be patient and selective in the January transfer window, and make signings for the future rather than just the present.

The Mariners have had a quiet few weeks in the market, while some of their rivals have been particularly active, for one reason or another. That is no bad thing for Grimsby, however, and shows the club is in a strong, stable position.

While in last year's winter window, reinforcements were urgently required to help stave off the threat of relegation back into non-league, this time around, the Blundell Park outfit sit in the top half of the League Two standings, with a much stronger, well-balanced squad at their disposal.

While Artell's side have an outside chance of achieving a play-off place, their current position allows them to be structured and considerate with regard to any new additions.

For some time, the Mariners have been linked with a move for Víkingur (Faroe Islands) midfielder Géza Dávid Turi, a potential deal that has come into the media spotlight once again of late.

Others are thought to be monitoring Turi, however, and Artell may have to look at alternatives. Worthing midfielder Jack Spong has been in impressive form for the National League South side, and possesses all the credentials to be a perfect fit for Grimsby Town.

Spong could be a long-term replacement for Jordan Davies

Spong, a product of the Brighton & Hove Albion youth academy, spent time with Crawley Town and Scottish side Queen's Park prior to joining the Rebels in February, and displays the blend of technique and tenacity that Grimsby boss Artell expects of his engine room operators.

Having come through the ranks at a Premier League club, those technical skills aren't a surprise, but the diminutive Redhill-born man has shown an ability to cope with the physical demands further down the pyramid, both north and south of the border.

He also has a knack for being in the right place at the right time to get on the scoresheet too, amassing nine goals in 39 games on the south coast, and with Jordan Davies' (on loan from Wrexham) future unknown beyond the end of the current campaign, that's something Artell will be looking to add to his gradually evolving Mariners squad soon.

Adding Spong, whose Worthing deal expires in the summer, now would allow the midfielder to ease his way into life in the EFL, working alongside more seasoned colleagues such as Kieran Green, Curtis Thompson, and the aforementioned Davies in the middle of the park.

While a fee would be required, it is likely to be significantly lowered by the 22-year-old's contractual situation, and bringing Spong, who featured a couple of times for the Seagulls first-team earlier in his career, to Blundell Park now could signify a wise investment.

Spong is not the only Worthing player worth looking at by Grimsby

Under the stewardship of manager Chris Agutter, Worthing have had a strong 2024/25 season so far, sitting just a few points off the sixth-tier summit.

National League South standings (as per 23/01/25) Position/Club P GD Pts 1. Boreham Wood 26 +28 52 2. Torquay United 27 +17 52 3. Maidstone United 27 +19 51 4. Truro City 27 +16 49 5. Worthing 26 +7 49 6. Eastbourne Borough 28 +7 49 7. Dorking Wanderers 27 +17 46

Given their success, it's not surprising that many of their players have stood out and could be of interest to EFL clubs such as the Mariners.

24-year-old attacker Danny Cashman, another Brighton youth product who also counts Coventry City, Rochdale, Walsall, and Altrincham as former clubs, has been in sparkling form since joining the rebels in 2023.

Cashman, who operates best playing off the main striker, has found the net on 23 occasions in his 65 Rebels appearances to date, whilst also providing 10 assists in that time.

Technically superb, the Crawley-born man could be ready for the step back up to EFL football and provide a touch of class to Artell's side in forward areas.

27-year-old striker Muhammadu Faal is also one to keep an eye on. While he's led something of a nomadic career to date, briefly playing for the likes of Dulwich Hamlet, Bolton Wanderers, Barnet, and Maidstone United, the Hackney-born forward has made himself at home with the Rebels, scoring seven times in 18 matches so far this season.

Standing at 6ft 5' tall, Faal is a physical nuisance for opponents and a real focal point for his teammates to play off. Both mobile and strong, the rangy striker could be a good wildcard option if Artell is looking for a cost-effective plan B to help current forwards Danny Rose and Justin Obikwu.

However, while Cashman and Faal are worthy of consideration, it's midfielder Spong who stands out as being the best fit for the Grimsby manager's preferred style, and given his relative youth and potential to improve further, the 22-year-old could be a real asset for the Mariners.