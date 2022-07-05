Jack Rudoni to Luton Town: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Emerging as one of the most highly sought-after EFL talents at present, the future of Jack Rudoni is an exciting one to follow.

The 21-year-old, who thrived in the third-tier last time out in an AFC Wimbledon shirt, netted 12 times and provided a further five assists during a League One season where the Dons struggled as a whole.

One of the clubs who have been credited with an interest is Luton Town, as per a report from London News Online, with the Hatters eager to succeed in the Championship once again next season.

Is it a good potential move?

It certainly looked an excellent move before Luke Freeman’s arrival at Kenilworth Road seemingly diminished the possibility of the Hatters continuing their Rudoni pursuit.

There is scope for the Hatters to continue chasing Rudoni, and whilst the League Two outfit are likely to demand a seven-figure fee, he is someone who is likely to have re-sale value.

However, if the Hatters push on with their £2 million chase of Carlton Morris, then it is difficult to see the Bedfordshire outfit adding Rudoni too.

Would he start?

Given the attacking talent that the Hatters already possess, and factoring in the arrival of Freeman, Rudoni would find first-team chances difficult initially.

However, just 21 years of age, he has an excellent future ahead of him and could develop exponentially if in and around the first-team set up.

Given the large volume of clubs chasing his signature, proximity to the starting XI could play a huge factor in where the next destination might be.

What does he offer?

Possessing a wand of a left foot, both in a creative capacity and when in front of goal, Rudoni is a talented individual who looked beyond League One level last time out.

Shining in a team that was falling away, Rudoni played with excellent levels of bravery and maturity, something that would make him a welcomed addition in the Championship.

Relentless and gritty out of possession too, it is no surprise that Luton have been credited with an interest during the early stages of this summer.