Jack Rudoni starts: The predicted AFC Wimbledon XI to face MK Dons on Saturday

Milton Keynes Dons travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, looking to strengthen their automatic promotion bid and push the Wombles closer to relegation to League Two.

Wimbledon are winless in 23 but would so love to end that streak against MK Dons, and they have appeared to be a little tougher to break down since Mark Bowen replaced Mark Robinson in the dugout.

Wimbledon came close to a great point but were edged out in a 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday before drawing 1-1 with ten man Charlton Athletic in midweek.

Zach Robinson scored a late equaliser against the Addicks, and the partnership of the 19-year-old and Ayoub Assal at the top of the pitch has been lively to say the least in the last couple of games.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that drew with the Addicks in midweek to line-up at Plough Lane tomorrow…

Luke McCormick, Lee Brown and Sam Cosgrove are back and available for selection to provide options from the bench for Bowen.

There will definitely be a temptation to throw McCormick in from the start having been one of the brighter sparks this season for the Wombles.

However, against such strong opposition, Bowen may continue to be a little reserved and try to establish a foothold in the game before making any attacking alterations.

We are edging towards now or never territory for Wimbledon, especially with the form of Morecambe in the last two matches, a defeat against high flying MK would see relegation loom large in South London.