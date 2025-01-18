Jack Rudoni took to Instagram to wish Michal Helik luck after the defender completed his move from Huddersfield Town to Oxford United.

Helik left an emotional parting message for the Terriers on his Instagram page after his departure was confirmed, with the Polish centre-back moving back to the Championship.

Rudoni and Helik spent the best part of two years playing alongside each other at the John Smith's Stadium, before the former secured a move to Coventry City in the summer.

Michal Helik's emotional message to Huddersfield Town following Oxford United move

Helik spent two-and-a-half years with Huddersfield, having signed from Barnsley in 2022 and made 100 appearances, scoring 13 goals and assisting twice.

The Polish international departed for Championship side Oxford but was full of praise for the club and its supporters as he took to social media to post his goodbye.

He said: "100 appearances for over 2,5 seasons for Huddersfield is a big honor for me. I’ve been here through really tough times and through beautiful moments but I always felt an amazing support from you Terriers.

"I’ve met amazing people in the club and all around the city. It’s time for another challenge for me so I would like to wish you all the very best. Thank you for everything Town. Big Mich."

And clearly as good friends, Rudoni reached out to his former team-mate with a short but sweet response, saying "Good luck brother" following Helik's words.

Jack Rudoni and Michal Helik set to reunite in the Championship

Rudoni spent almost two years at Hudderfield after signing from AFC Wimbledon. The central-midfielder made 84 appearances for the club, scoring seven and assisting eight.

The central-midfielder and Helik joined the Terriers during the same transfer window, with both signing for the Yorkshire club in the summer of 2022.

During their first full season together, Huddersfield endured a trying Championship season, with the club finishing 18th. The Terriers had finished third the season before.

With the duo suffering relegation with the club at the end of the 2023/24 season, it was likely that Hudderfield would lose their best players.

Indeed, that is just what happened as Rudoni departed in the summer of 2024, followed by Helik in recent days, with both making the step-up to the Championship.

Although the pair appear to be on friendly terms, they will meet at the start of March, with Oxford set to host Coventry at Kassam Stadium.

This reunion looks set to be an enthralling affair with the Championship sides level on the same points in the Championship table, separated by only goal difference.

Jack Rudoni and Michal Helik's 2024/25 league statistics - per SofaScore Statistics Jack Rudoni (Championship) Michal Helik (League One) Appearances 26 17 Goals 3 2 Assists 6 0 Tackles per game 1.1 1.5 Accurate passes per game 29.8 (82%) 39.2 (82%)

Rudoni and Helik are clearly on good terms, having played through some difficult times at Huddersfield but both left their mark at the John Smith's Stadium.

However, they will have to put their friendship aside when the two face off in March, with the two set to do battle in opposite colours.