Coventry City confirmed the signing of Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town late last month, with the midfielder signing a four-year deal.

The fee the Sky Blues paid is believed to be somewhere in the region of £5 million for the 23-year-old, who has played over 80 games at Championship level.

Once again, this seems an astute signing from Mark Robins and his staff, with Rudoni fitting the strategy of buying young and developing players into future stars.

In this article, we are taking a look at his estimated wage at the Terriers before his move to Coventry this summer.

Note: It must be stressed that this is just an estimate, as football clubs do not provide this kind of data. To find this date we are using Capology's estimation system.

Jack Rudoni's Huddersfield Town wage

Prior to playing for Huddersfield Town, Rudoni featured for AFC Wimbledon in League One, where he made over 100 appearances across three seasons.

At Wimbledon, he was just 20-years-old and earning a modest wage of £962 per week. Despite this, his performances for the Dons were of a sufficient standard to earn him a move elsewhere, and it was the Terriers who snapped him up on a four-year deal.

This move not only gave Rudoni the chance to play in a higher division, but it saw his salary increase tenfold. Previously taking home under £1000 a week, this wage hike took his weekly income to an estimated £11,293, and he duly rewarded it with a strong set of performances on the pitch.

This increase placed Rudoni an estimated fifth on Huddersfield's wage bill, with 32-year-old Danny Ward the top earner on a staggering £22,500 a week. This meant that the striker is paid £7,500 more than the trio of second-placed earners, which included former loanee Delano Burgzorg and permanent additions Jonathan Hogg and Rhys Healey.

Huddersfield Town Squad Estimated Wage 2023-24 season Ranking Player Wage 1 Danny Ward £22,500 2 Delano Burgzorg £15,000 2 Jonathan Hogg £15,000 2 Rhys Healey £15,000 5 Jack Rudoni £11,293 Source: Capology

Looking at the average wage statistics for the Terriers during the 23-24 season, Rudoni was paid £4,431 above the mean number for the squad.

Despite suffering relegation to League One, the former Wimbledon man was worth every penny they paid him. Across two seasons, he earned an average rating in the Championship of 7.04, displaying his multi-faceted ability in the midfield.

Rudoni's wage would have increased at Coventry

As of yet, Capology hasn't released any estimates regarding Rudoni's potential earnings at Coventry. Despite this, the 23-year-old has likely received another boost to his salary, given that he is one of the high-profile signings of the Championship transfer window so far.

His estimated wage last year would have placed him fourth in their bill, but with the likes of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms on £25,000, you would think he is closer to that £20,000 mark.

Based on his previous second-tier exploits, he will pay off his salary with some superb on-pitch performances for the Sky Blues. An almost direct replacement for the dynamic Callum O'Hare, we could see a real boost to his goal contributions with his move to a more free-scoring side like Coventry.

However, it is possible that Robins' side could be just another stepping stone in Rudoni's career, as the youngster appears destined for a future at the top level.