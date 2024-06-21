Coventry City signing Jack Rudoni has revealed that he was aware of the club's interest in him before the summer window, making this admission to the Sky Blues' media team.

The Sky Blues endured a fairly poor end to the campaign and that may have allowed them to ramp up their preparations for the current window before the season even ended, with the club knowing that they would be spending another season in the Championship.

Despite their failure to win promotion, that hasn't dampened Doug King's appetite to spend a considerable amount of money on players this summer, having paid a fee to bring Luis Binks back from Bologna on a permanent basis.

Rudoni has also joined permanently, making the move from Huddersfield Town following the Terriers' relegation to League One at the end of last term.

Alan Nixon has reported that Coventry will pay £6m up front, with extras in the deal taking the agreement to nearly £10m.

Also spending a big fee on Ephron Mason-Clark in January to take him away from Peterborough United, the Sky Blues have benefitted from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, with their departures also allowing the likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright to make the move to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Mark Robins' side look very strong heading into the 2024/25 season, even without Callum O'Hare, who looks destined to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Jack Rudoni on Coventry City interest

Rudoni has revealed that he was aware of interest in him from the Sky Blues - and he also shared how he reacted when he heard of this interest.

He told the Sky Blues' media team: "I am very happy. As soon as I heard of the interest, I was buzzing.

"I spoke to the manager and his staff and I got a great vibe and a sense of drive from everyone here, and that's what I am about. This is a great fit for me and I am so happy to be here.

"I was aware that there was interest from a while ago but this summer it feels that interest has grown.

"It was clear to see as soon as I started talking to the Club that this was the place for me to be to move forward with my career. I can't wait to get started."

Coventry City could benefit hugely from Jack Rudoni's arrival

Rudoni is an interesting signing, because he can operate as an advanced midfielder and a deep-lying midfielder.

With his versatility in mind, he could be an asset in a number of areas and he could even end up being a replacement for Ben Sheaf if he leaves.

He could also be a potential replacement for O'Hare, with the attacking midfielder looking set to leave Coventry at the end of the month.

With Mason-Clark arriving, Coventry can operate with effective wingers next season and they have some brilliant striker options. Adding in Rudoni, who can be an attacking asset as well, has only added another valuable piece to their jigsaw.

He's an expensive addition - but he will be worth it if he can help to guide the Sky Blues to the top flight.