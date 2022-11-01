Jack Rudoni at Huddersfield Town: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Huddersfield Town swooped to sign Jack Rudoni back in the summer after an impressive campaign for AFC Wimbledon.

Rudoni struck 12 times in 41 appearances in League One last season, also registering five assists. Wimbledon might’ve been relegated, yet the midfielder stood out and was deserving of a step up into the Championship.

He’s now working under Mark Fotheringham and looking to establish himself as a second-tier star in the same way he managed at the level below.

How has it gone so far?

It’s obviously been a tough start to the season for Huddersfield, who sit in the Championship’s bottom-three heading into the midweek round of fixtures.

They started the campaign under Danny Schofield, who had unexpectedly taken over from Carlos Corberan following his resignation. Now Fotheringham is in-charge and tasked with keeping Huddersfield in the division.

Rudoni, though, looks established as one of Huddersfield’s better players. That’s not saying much given their struggle this season but he’s still adapting well to the division, despite not scoring a goal yet and registering just a single assist.

Fotheringham is also clearly happy with him, telling FLW in a recent press conference: “Jack is building really good. When I keep speaking about win or lose and keeping a balance to your emotions, attitude and training, every single day when Jack Rudoni comes in the building, he’s the same – no matter if you’ve won or no matter if you’ve lost, no matter if you’ve given him the biggest contract in the world or the worst contract.

“He’s just that guy that loves football.

“He’s a very balanced, young, intelligent man. It’s a credit to his family for bringing him up like that. I’m lucky and fortunate that I’ve got him in the building and me and my staff are going to help him get to where he wants to go in the game. He wants to play at the highest level.”

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Huddersfield Town players play for now?

1 of 18 Pipa? Aris Legia Warsaw Malaga Olympiacos

What issues does he face?

It’s obviously not ideal that he’s tasked with adapting in a struggling side. Fotheringham has already conceded that the aim this season is simply staying in the Championship and that’s sometimes a hard environment to thrive in.

As the No.10 in the side, which is where Rudoni has been playing recently in a 4-2-3-1, eyes are going to be on him scoring and assisting goals.

His recent performance against Millwall in a 1-0 win for Huddersfield had everything but a goal or assist. He was superb and should’ve scored at least once.

The longer his wait for a goal goes on and the longer his assist tally remains fairly modest, some criticism will probably be directed his way, rightly or wrongly.

What’s next?

More hard work and, hopefully, more goals and assists. We know the 21-year-old has those in him, as he showed in a struggling Wimbledon side last year.

Fotheringham has every faith, too.

He continued: “There’s no doubt about it (him going to the highest level). He’s shown that in recent performances. Even when he’s not been starting, he’s so balanced, he just looks at you as if to say ‘I’ll be ready’ to come on in the game.

“He knows it’s a step up for him from where he was last season but he’s starting to really grasp it and get the idea of how this league works and the different challenges you get week in, week out.

“He’s a good young player and he’s got a big future.”